8 candidates up for Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner

At a special meeting on Thursday, the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners reviewed the list of applicants to replace resigning District #1 Commissioner Chuck Caldwell.

8 candidates applied for the position. 5 of the men are from Montesano, 2 from Elma, and one is from McCleary.

Bob Bellamy

David Dagnen

Aaron Dierks

Randy Dutton

Peter McMillin

Jeff Meeks

Phil Papac

Jim Sorensen

Following an executive session, with Commissioner Caldwell recusing himself, remaining Commissioners Jack Thompson and Stan Pinnick voted to interview all 8 men for the position at the previously scheduled time of 5:30pm on June 14.

Each candidate will be given a series of questions at the Special Meeting.

These interviews will be open to the public.

After discussing the timing of the interviews, and the process required for the replacement, Commissioner Thompson joked that he found an easier solution than to replace Caldwell.

Following these interviews, another Special Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 19, at 9am to vote on their selection to replace Caldwell.

Caldwell will resign effective at the end of July after more than 16 years of service, with the new Commissioner taking the position on August 1, 2018.

The appointment lasts until the next regular Port election in November 2019, at which time anyone seeking to run for the position will have to stand for election in 2019, for the next 6-year term.

The full appointment procedures, schedule and application are available on the Port’s website, portofgraysharbor.com, at the Port’s main office and Satsop Business Park’s main office. For more information or questions, please contact Public Affairs Manager Kayla Dunlap, 360-533-9590 or email kdunlap@portgrays.org.