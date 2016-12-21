7th St Theatre receive $50,000 grant from Community Foundation

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they have awarded a $50,000 Endowment Grant to the 7th Street Theatre Association.

The foundation says that they considered several organizations, but were impressed with the theatre’s plan to “build upon an endowment grant for the betterment and longevity of their organization.”

Executive Director, Eric Potts, said: “The purpose of an endowment is to build for the future by setting aside funds that will be invested and earn interest while the principal remains untouched. We have several endowment funds held at the Foundation and wanted to give a local nonprofit agency an opportunity to get a jump start on an endowment fund. The Foundation is a great fit for nonprofit agencies looking to build for the future.”

The community foundation currently manages over 100 funds, awarding $2.4M into the community in 2016.

Ray Kahler, President of the 7th Street Theatre Board of Directors, mentioned: “Having an endowment fund at the Foundation allows us to have a trusted community organization oversee the funds, while our primary focus remains on providing an affordable family entertainment venue for our citizens to enjoy. Knowing we have a revenue stream we can access and build upon is very exciting for us.”

For more specifics on our Grants Program visit our website at www.gh-cf.org or contact our office at (360) 532-1600 or info@gh-cf.org.