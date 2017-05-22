$7.9 million dollars to prevent suicides is available

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced new funding for their Zero Suicide grant program.

The program is to implement suicide prevention and intervention programs for individuals who are 25 years of age or older.

This program is designed to raise awareness of suicide, establish referral processes, and improve care and outcomes for such individuals who are at risk for suicide.

Up to $700,000 per year is available for states, while up to $400,000 per year for tribes; community-based primary care or behavioral health care organizations; emergency departments; and local public health agencies.

$7.9 million dollars is available overall.

Due date for applications is July 18. 2017.

https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/grant-announcements/sm-17-006