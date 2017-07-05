5th of July brings 4th of July garbage

Following 4th of July celebrations, State Fire Marshal Charles LeBlanc reminds residents that “if you blow it up, clean it up.”

Volunteers and others will travel to the north and south beach in Grays Harbor and the Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County to clean after revelers filled the local beaches.

LeBlanc says; “Used fireworks can leave behind a great deal of debris. Proper cleanup of firework debris can help reduce the risk of an injury or fire from happening. If you have unused consumer fireworks, it is best to discharge the remaining fireworks during the legal discharge dates for your community.”

Washington CoastSavers coordinates an annual post 4th of July beach clean up, saying that they have collected tens of tons of fireworks debris from Washington’s beaches.

Washington CoastSavers says on July 5th, 2015, when Independence Day fell on the weekend, over 120 tons of trash was collected off the southern beaches of Washington.

Local Coastsavers locations

Moclips / Pacific Beach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Pacific Beach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Seabrook

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact: Jaclyn (at) seabrookwa.com.

Griffiths-Priday State Park

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Ocean City Ocean Beach Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Ocean City Ocean Beach Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Chance a La Mer

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Taurus

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact a park ranger at Ocean City State Park, 360-289-3553.

Twin Harbors

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact: cdennehy (at) surfrider.org.

Surfside Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Ocean Park Approach (Bay Avenue)

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Klipsan Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Cranberry Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Long Beach: Bolstad Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact jon(at)coastsavers.org.

Long Beach: Sid Snyder Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Long Beach: Seaview Approach

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and food service, please contact our beach coordinator: shelly (at) ourbeach.org.

Cape Disappointment State Park (Benson Beach)

For more information about helping with volunteer check-in, recycling, and BBQ service, please contact our beach coordinator: Cape.Disappointment (at) parks.wa.gov.

Officials say that fireworks left over after lighting should be submerged into a bucket or water to ensure they are cooled down, double wrapped in plastic bags for household garbage, and areas should be cleaned of all remaining debris that may have been overlooked in the dark.

Any unused fireworks should be stored in a cool place until the next time fireworks are legal, which is New Years in most local areas. Residents can also contact their local fire department to see if they collect unused fireworks for disposal.

For more information about fireworks safety, public fireworks displays and the fireworks laws for your area, check our website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/fireworks.htm.