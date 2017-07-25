$5000 reward offered for information on Pacific County robbery

The Bank of the Pacific is offering a $5000 reward after a woman robbed their Naselle branch.

According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Officer, the woman walked into the Pacific County bank just before 4pm on Monday, and passed a note to a teller. The report says that the woman then climbed over a barrier and tried to get to cash while assaulting two tellers.

The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives continued searching for the woman into the evening.

The woman was described as approximately 5’8”, 220lbs, with her dark hair in a bun. She was wearing a blue shirt, black sweater, baggy pants, and was approximately 30-35 years old.

Tips to officials show that she may have been seen on the Long Beach Peninsula in the past.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Bank of the Pacific is offering a $5000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Any information should be directed to Lt. Jim Bergstrom at 360-875-9397 or through 911.

Photos shared by Pacific County Sheriff’s Office