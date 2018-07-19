5 kayakers rescued near Ilwaco

The Coast Guard rescued three children and two adults who capsized while kayaking in Pacific County.

In a report they say that the 5 kayakers were near Waikiki Beach in Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco on Wednesday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from Pacific County 911 reporting at least one person in the water, sending a helicopter crew and response boa, pulling the two children and two adults aboard the boat and one child onto the helicopter.

All five people, who were wearing life jackets, were rescued and transported to Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment and transferred to Ocean Beach Hospital.

The Coast Guard says that the conditions of all five individuals are unknown at this time, but they were in stable condition with no visual injuries when they were transferred to the hospital.