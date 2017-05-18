48 offices in Grays Harbor unfiled for as of Wednesday night

94 people have filed for office so far this week, but 48 offices remain open and unfiled for.

Residents have until 4pm Friday afternoon to file for one of the 122 open offices within Grays Harbor. As of Wednesday afternoon, 94 people placed their name on 74 offices.

Within Aberdeen, a position in Ward 6 of the City Council remains unfiled. This seat is held currently by Denny Lawrence, who told KXRO last week he was undecided on whether or not to refile.

No candidates had filed for 2 open offices within Cosmopolis, currently held by Debbie Moran and Jonathan Fischer.

2 offices remained open at the end of Wednesday for Oakville City Council.

Ocean Shores City Council offices remain the highest contended seats, with 10 residents filing for 4 seats.

If an office goes unfiled by Friday afternoon, a special filing period will be held for those positions.

2017 Offices Unfiled as of 5pm Wednesday, May 17