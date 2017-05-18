48 offices in Grays Harbor unfiled for as of Wednesday night

94 people have filed for office so far this week, but 48 offices remain open and unfiled for.
Residents have until 4pm Friday afternoon to file for one of the 122 open offices within Grays Harbor. As of Wednesday afternoon, 94 people placed their name on 74 offices.
Within Aberdeen, a position in Ward 6 of the City Council remains unfiled. This seat is held currently by Denny Lawrence, who told KXRO last week he was undecided on whether or not to refile.
No candidates had filed for 2 open offices within Cosmopolis, currently held by Debbie Moran and Jonathan Fischer.
2 offices remained open at the end of Wednesday for Oakville City Council.
Ocean Shores City Council offices remain the highest contended seats, with 10 residents filing for 4 seats.
If an office goes unfiled by Friday afternoon, a special filing period will be held for those positions.
2017 Offices Unfiled as of 5pm Wednesday, May 17
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 11
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Denny Lawrence
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Debra Moran
|Grays Harbor
|18.00
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jonathan Fischer
|Grays Harbor
|18.00
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Allan Palmerson
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Angelo M Cilluffo
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Erin Farrer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 5 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jamie Walsh
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Christie Goodenough
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Scott Sage
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Chris Thomas
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Rick Gravatt
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Kathy Law
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Marian Juneau
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tony Kramer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Gina V James
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 1
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|David Palmer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Wayne Cotton
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 104 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Shawna Williams
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Barrett Bollen
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Donnie King
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 400 Director District 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Joe Reed
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Michael Langer
|Thurston
|0.00
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Adam Bigby
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 3
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 3 Position 2
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 3 Position 3
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Michael Bearden
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 4
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 4 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Jerry Jones
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 4 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Ken Carlyle
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Eric Patton
|Grays Harbor
|12.48
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 14
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 14 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Ed McNett
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jeff Schreck
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 15 Postion 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Jessica Nelson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 15 Position 3
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Gerald Mertl
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 2
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Caroline Perry
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 16 Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Greg Mills
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 1
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Keith Zelepuza
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Parks Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Steve Hargis
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Parks Position 4
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Kristine Torset
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Parks Position 5
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Carolyn Barker
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David Lutz
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Commissioner 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Bruce Lutz
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Commissioner 3
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|David Hughes
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Water District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Water 1 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Craig Pagel
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Water District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Water 8 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Les Miller
|Grays Harbor
|0.00