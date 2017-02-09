4 local Elk Areas up for removal; other changes open for comment

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public to comment on proposed recommendations for the 2017-18 hunting seasons.

Written comments are being accepted through February 22 to help finalize the rules and regulations proposed for the upcoming year. The proposals and comment forms are posted on the department’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/.

Most of the proposals involve special permit levels and hunting-area changes proposed following the approval of the WDFW three-year hunting plan in 2015.

Included in these changes is a proposal to remove four Elk Areas “no longer needed to mitigate wildlife conflict” in Grays Harbor.

“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to check the proposed changes and send us your comments,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game manager.

The commission, which sets policy for WDFW, will also accept public comments on the proposed recommendations at its March 17-18 meeting in Olympia.

Final action by the commission is scheduled at a public meeting April 14-15 in Spokane.

Elk Area No. 6012 Tri Valley (Grays Harbor and Mason counties) : All lands within one mile of Brady-Matlock Road from State Highway 12 N to the junction with Schaefer State Park Road (east Satsop Road and all lands within one mile of Wynoochee Valley Road from State Highway 12 N to the junction with Cougar Smith Road, and all lands within one mile of Wishkah Valley Road from North Aberdeen city limit to the junction with Wishkah-East Hoquiam Road.

Elk Area No. 6062 South Bank (Grays Harbor County) : That portion of GMU 660 (Minot Peak) described as follows: Beginning at Highway 12 and Wakefield Road Junction (South Elma); S on Wakefield Road, across the Chehalis River to the South Bank Road; southeast on the South Bank Road to Delezene Road; S on the Delezene Road to a point one mile from the South Bank Road; southeast along a line one mile SW of the South Bank Road to the Oakville-Brooklyn Road; east on the Oakville-Brooklyn Road to Oakville and Highway 12; NW on Highway 12 to Wakefield Road to Elma and the point of beginning

Elk Area No. 6066 Chehalis Valley (Grays Harbor County) : That portion of GMU 660 (Minot Peak) beginning at Highway 12 and Highway 107 junction near Montesano; east and S on Highway 12 to Oakville; S on Oakville-Brooklyn Road to a point one mile west of South Bank Road; NW along a line one mile SW of South Bank Road to Delezene Road; N along Delezene Road to South Bank Road; NW along South Bank Road to Wakefield Road; N on Wakefield Road to Chehalis River; west on Chehalis River to Highway 107 bridge; N on Highway 107 to Highway 12 and the point of beginning.

Elk Area No. 6068 Willapa (Grays Harbor County): That part of GMU 658 S of SR 105 between the intersection of SR 105 and Hammond Road and the SR 105 bridge over Smith Creek; and within one mile N of SR 105 west from Hammond Road and east of the SR 105 bridge over Smith Creek

Submit Comments Online

WAC 232-28-248 Special closures and firearm restriction areas. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RWT3T72 WAC 232-28-273 2017 Moose seasons, permit quotas, and areas. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RTBWPHW WAC 232-28-291 Special hunting season permits. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BHRR6HK WAC 232-28-296 Landowner hunting permits. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RB2J5P6 WAC 232-28-337 Elk area descriptions. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RHHHS5G WAC 232-28-342 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 Small game and other wildlife seasons and regulations. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RPTNL2S WAC 232-28-357 2015-2017 Deer general seasons and definitions. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R69JRNL WAC 232-28-359 2016 Deer special permits. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6TVCM8 WAC 232-28-360 2016 Elk special permits. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6PP7RK WAC 232-28-436 2016-2017 Migratory waterfowl seasons and regulations. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R5LQJWR WAC 232-28-622 2015-2017 Bighorn sheep seasons and permit quotas. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R5XLHWN WAC 232-28-624 Deer area description. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/666Z5VS

Photo property of huntwashingtonstate.com