4 local businesses could see $10k in financing from WA Coast Works

4 local entrepreneurs are eligible for up to $10,000 in funding for their business idea in the 2017 Washington Coast Works Sustainable Small Business Competition.
These local finalists are among 15 total finalists from Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam Counties.
The Coast Works Intensive, held at the Olympic Natural Resource Center in Forks on June 14-18, will include workshops on entrepreneurship, business development, and sustainability.
Following the training, finalists will have access to “one-on-one technical assistance from experienced business advisors to develop and refine their business concepts”, and will become eligible to compete for up to $10,000 in startup financing.
Locally, Jesse Foss of Amanda Park, Juanita Vaughn of Hoquiam, Anna Kim of Westport, and Jim Stanley of Westport will be part of the training and will be eligible for the financing.
All businesses in the competition are described as “triple-bottom-line” businesses, designed to “generate significant social and environmental benefits” while making a profit.
“The competition gave me a new lease on life — something that I want to do for my community,” said Jean Ramos, a prior Coast Works winner. “I want to build our community.” Ramos has successfully launched SovereigNDNTea, a Queets business selling Native medicinal tea made from sustainably foraged Bog Labrador.
The 2017 Coast Works Title Sponsor is KeyBank. Additional prize funding and support is provided by Bank of the Pacific, Port of Port Angeles, and Washington State Department of Commerce.
Coast Works winners will be announced in October.
The complete calendar of events leading up to the competition is available at www.wacoastworks.org, or contact Mike Skinner at (206) 235-6029.
|Shaelee Evans (Sequim)
|Expansion of Goodness Teas to sell locally sourced teas and food products
|Jesse Foss (Amanda Park)
|Expansion of a biodiesel-powered stump grinding business to include sales of soaps, cutting boards and other and other biodiesel byproducts
|Joshua Goakey (Forks)
|Startup selling meat-cutting and sales of subsistence and naturally raised meat products
|Ricky Johnson (Olympia)
|Startup organic farm and farm stand run by the formerly incarcerated
|Lauren Kerr (Forks)
|Startup U-Pick sustainably grown berry farm
|Anna Kim (Westport)
|Startup social enterprise promoting waste reduction and selling re-cycled, re-purposed or re-used products
|Jessie Newberg (Port Angeles)
|Expansion of Hurrican Hills Winery selling wines and other food products made from locally gleaned vegetables
|Kriska Obermiller (Sequim)
|Startup providing Native cultural tours and storytelling
|Diane Pfeifle (Forks)
|Startup organic farm and farm stand and resource for eco-tourism, agri-tourism and cultural tourism
|Joel Ricci (Port Angeles)
|Startup selling tree-free artisan paper products
|Ann Rosencrants (Port Angeles)
|Startup online marketplace for natural farms connected to emerging local cooperative natural fiber mill
|Catherine Salazar (La Push)
|Startup selling Native weaving and craft products
|Jim Stanley (Westport)
|Startup to provide marketing and sales of local Native seafood products
|Cheri Tinker (Forks)
|Expansion of Sarge’s Place, a program supporting homeless veterans, to include an organic farm and farm stand
|Juanita Vaughn (Hoquiam)
|Startup selling Native jewelry incorporating locally sourced materials