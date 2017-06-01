4 local businesses could see $10k in financing from WA Coast Works

4 local entrepreneurs are eligible for up to $10,000 in funding for their business idea in the 2017 Washington Coast Works Sustainable Small Business Competition.

These local finalists are among 15 total finalists from Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam Counties.

The Coast Works Intensive, held at the Olympic Natural Resource Center in Forks on June 14-18, will include workshops on entrepreneurship, business development, and sustainability.

Following the training, finalists will have access to “one-on-one technical assistance from experienced business advisors to develop and refine their business concepts”, and will become eligible to compete for up to $10,000 in startup financing.

Locally, Jesse Foss of Amanda Park, Juanita Vaughn of Hoquiam, Anna Kim of Westport, and Jim Stanley of Westport will be part of the training and will be eligible for the financing.

All businesses in the competition are described as “triple-bottom-line” businesses, designed to “generate significant social and environmental benefits” while making a profit.

“The competition gave me a new lease on life — something that I want to do for my community,” said Jean Ramos, a prior Coast Works winner. “I want to build our community.” Ramos has successfully launched SovereigNDNTea, a Queets business selling Native medicinal tea made from sustainably foraged Bog Labrador.

The 2017 Coast Works Title Sponsor is KeyBank. Additional prize funding and support is provided by Bank of the Pacific, Port of Port Angeles, and Washington State Department of Commerce.

Coast Works winners will be announced in October.

The complete calendar of events leading up to the competition is available at www.wacoastworks.org, or contact Mike Skinner at (206) 235-6029.