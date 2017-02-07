4 car accident, including a garbage truck, blocks traffic near Montesano

A driver lost control outside of Montesano, causing a 4 car accident.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 68 year old Elma woman was driving on the Devonshire overpass Monday when she lost control. The woman struck the Jersey barrier with her 2000 Kia Sportage, blocking the road.

A 42 year old Elma man was driving a garbage truck and stopped at the accident, blocking the lanes.

A 38 year old Winlock woman was unable to stop in time and struck the garbage truck with her 1997 Isuzu Rodeo.

A 73 year old Ocean Shores man was driving a 2002 Lincoln LS, and then struck the rodeo.

The drivers of the Kia and the Lincoln were both injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

None of the other drivers or passengers reported any injuries at the scene.

The lane was blocked for around 1 hour.

The State Patrol is investigating