3rd count of 2017 ballots brings turnout over 34%

14,295 ballots have been returned out of 41,522 issued throughout the county. This accounts for 34.43% of voters who have turned in their ballots and have been counted following the 3rd count in Grays Harbor for the General Election.

Melanie Sturgeon has increased her lead slightly to 422 votes over current Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 Commissioner Pete Scroggs.

She leads by 52.29%.

Jerrick Rodgers has gained a lead over current Aberdeen City Councilmember Alan Richrod. On Wednesday, Richrod had the lead by 9 votes on Tuesday night, 2 votes on the Wednesday count, and now trails by 2 votes. Rodgers holds a 75-73 advantage.

A lead by current Aberdeen City Council President Tawni Andrews has maintained at 55 votes following the recent count.

She leads Dick Murchy with 58.84% of the vote.

Tina Miles has retained her lead in a race for a Cosmopolis School Board seat. Barbie Smith led by 15 votes in preliminary numbers before trailing on Wednesday by a single vote. Following the Thursday count, Smith trails by 4.

The next count of ballots will be November 14 with votes certified on November 28.