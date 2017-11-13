36th FoodBall ends with weigh-on tonight

The final weigh-in for the 36th annual FoodBall is tonight.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam High School students have been holding events, “taking over” local businesses, and canvasing the area for the last 10 days and collecting non-perishable food and money donations leading to the weigh-in.

Students and supporters will gather tonight at the Grays Harbor PUD to conduct the final count of donations.

Aberdeen is looking to defend their 2016 win over Hoquiam, breaking a 6 year winning streak by the Grizzlies.

In 2016, the schools brought in a combined weight of 1,282,003.50 lbs.

As a partner in the program, Coastal Harvest Executive Director Angela Burton told KXRO that they support FoodBall by providing trucking, storage and man power to track and distribute food to the food banks voted on by the students of each school.

“FoodBall is an exciting time throughout our communities. Coastal Harvest is proud of our local youth working together to assist the fight in ending hunger.”

She says that Coastal Harvest provides this service at their own expense to assist the students in giving back to our local community.

The final weigh-in will be held at the Grays Harbor PUD starting at 5 pm.

Started at our sister station KDUX by Jill Bellis, the contest has been used as a friendly rivalry to stock area food banks for the holidays since 1981.

FoodBall was started as a replacement for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the schools. The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Washington started in 1906 at their first meeting, and while the Turkey Day game ended in 1973, the annual game continues.