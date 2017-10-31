36th annual FoodBall starts Friday

Aberdeen and Hoquiam will meet in the 36th annual FoodBall starting Friday, November 3.

In 2016, Aberdeen broke a 6 year losing streak to Hoquiam, and brought in a combined weight between the schools of 1,282,003.50 lbs.

Expect to see students canvassing the neighborhoods over the next 10 days, “taking over” restaurants, standing in front of stores, holding fundraisers, and going door-to-door soliciting donations of money or non-perishable food.

While feeding the hungry is the ultimate goal, money is the most sought after. As a partner in the program, Coastal Harvest in Hoquiam.

Executive Director Angela Burton told KXRO that Coastal Harvest supports FoodBall by providing trucking, storage and man power to track and distribute food to the food banks voted on by the students of each school.

She says that Coastal Harvest provides this service at their own expense to assist the students in giving back to our local community.

“FoodBall is an exciting time throughout our communities. Coastal Harvest is proud of our local your working together to assist the fight in ending hunger.”

While the non-perishible food is counted per pound, the schools are credited for 10 pounds of food for every dollar brought in,

Started at our sister station KDUX by Jill Bellis, the contest has been used as a friendly rivalry to stock area food banks for the holidays since 1981.

FoodBall was started as a replacement for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the schools. The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Washington started in 1906 at their first meeting, and while the Turkey Day game ended in 1973, the annual game continues.

The final weigh-in will be held at the Grays Harbor PUD on Monday, November 13th at 5 pm.