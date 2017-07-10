31 yo woman arrested in Hoquiam homicide

Following an investigation into the death of a 95 year old Hoquiam man, the Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that they have a person of interest in custody.

A 31 year old woman, who was a neighbor of the victim, has been arrested for murder.

Hoquiam Police say that the suspect has been cooperative and has been interviewed several times.

“At this time, it appears this was not a random crime. Information indicates the suspect knew the victim and may have occasionally mowed his lawn.”

The investigation shows that the suspect may also have stolen checks from the suspect and had attempted to cash them.

“It would appear the suspect may have a substance abuse problem.”

Officers were called to the home in the 400 block of Center Street on Sunday afternoon after the man failed to show up for a regular coffee appointment. Chief Jeff Myers says that the daughter of the man and a family friend drove to the home after not being able to reach him on the phone and found the man inside.

Hoquiam Sergeant Shane Krohn says that there appeared to be a forced entry of the home, and that it may have been burglarized.

Detectives from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, as well as detectives from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, arrived to process the scene as the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory came to assist.

On Monday, the Aberdeen Fire Department assisted in Aberdeen by recovering evidence using a ladder truck.

Chief Myers said of the victim;

“In speaking with the daughter of the victim, she indicated her father was a merchant marine during World War II. He was in heavy construction for most of his life and worked on several bridge projects around Grays Harbor. Although 95-years old, the victim still lived alone, drove a vehicle and was just recently up a ladder cleaning his own gutters. She described her father as smart, hardworking and strong.

The Hoquiam Police Department offers the family of the victim our deepest condolences on their loss. There is no way to explain to a family why these crimes happen, but we will do our best to investigate every aspect of this case and present the information to the County Prosecutor for the appropriate charges.

We appreciate the assistance of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory during this investigation.”

The suspect will be later transferred from the Hoquiam City Jail and booked in the Grays Harbor County Jail on murder charges.