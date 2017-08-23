3 elderly brothers arrested for child porn being looked at for links to Lindsey Baum

Three elderly brothers arrested in in Seattle for allegedly possessing child pornography and descriptions of sexual violence and murder also lived at a Shelton home, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff is participating to see if it has any connection to the disappearance of Lindsey Baum.

Sheriff Rick Scott says that at this time there is no definitive connection between 82 year old Charles Emery, 80 year old Thomas Emery, and 79 year old Edwin Emery and their investigation into the disappearance with Lindsey Baum, but they are participating in the investigation to confirm.

KIRO 7 reports Charles and his now deceased brother Donald remained at their Shelton home until 2016.

The home in Shelton, registered to Donald R Emery Et Al, is less than 20 miles from the spot Lindsey was last seen on June 26, 2009.

Multiple reports state that inside the home were also flyers for missing children from across the country, and Sheriff Scott says that he was told that a flyer for Lindsey was among them.

Police say that a family member was cleaning the men’s Green Lake home in Seattle home and discovered what she believed to be materials depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Searches were also done at home in the Shelton area.

Charging papers describe the Seattle home featuring, “floor to ceiling with child exploitative images, children’s clothing articles, toys and movies”.

Sheriff Scott says that police found notes describing kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder of young girls.

The PI states that Edwin Emery admitted to being sexually attracted to children, while Thomas Emery told investigators he kept hundreds of items of child pornography because he “considered it art,” according to charging papers.

According to reports, the men were first suspected on August 9 when a woman told police that the men sexually abused her.

Prosecutors in the case said that each of the men spent the majority of their lives “sexually abusing children and exploiting children depicted in child pornography”.

The brothers were charged Monday with two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct and are currently being held on $500,000 bail each.