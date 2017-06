3 Day Special Filing period ends today for 27 open local offices

Residents have until today to file for 27 local elected positions that went through Filing Week without a candidate.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office opened up a 3 Day Special Filing Period on Wednesday for the positions, allowing registered voters until 4pm on June 2nd to file.

The regular filing period ended May 19 for 122 local offices across the county.

Offices left unfiled include; 2 Oakville City Council positions; 8 school board seats in North Beach, Taholah, Satsop, and Oakville; 10 Fire Commissioner offices; as well as seats on Water, Cemetery, and Parks and Recreation districts.

Any candidate filing for the positions will automatically go to the November General Election and will not appear on the August Primary.

Interested candidates must file with the County Auditor at 100 W. Broadway, Suite 2 in Montesano or online at the Grays Harbor County Elections Department page.

Positions in Special Filing Period

Oakville City Council Position 3

Oakville City Council Position 4

North Beach School Board District 5

Taholah School Board District 2

Taholah School Board District 3

Taholah School Board District 4

Taholah School Board District 5

Satsop School Board District 2

Oakville School Board District 2

Oakville School Board District 3

Fire District 3 Position 2

Fire District 3 Position 3

Fire District 4 Position 2

Fire District 6 Position 1

Fire District 12 Position 1

Fire District 14 Position 1

Fire District 15 Position 2

Fire District 15 Position 3

Fire District 16 Position 2

Fire District 16 Position 3

Water District 1 Position 1

Water District 8 Position 1

Cemetery District Position 1

Cemetery District Position 2

Cemetery District Position 3

Parks and Recreation Position 3

Parks and Recreation Position 4