3 arrested and set to be deported for violating Immigration laws

Three people from Mexico who were living in Aberdeen and Federal Way illegally were sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to violate immigration laws for financial gain.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes tells KXRO that 42 year old Miguel Arcef Flores was sentenced to 40 months in prison; 37 year old Angel Sandoval Mondragon, 37, was sentenced to 36 months in prison; and 38 year old Marbella Sandoval Mondragon was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Following their jail time, each will likely be deported from the U.S.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said that the “extreme and abusive conduct of the Defendants” took the case “well outside the heartland of the typical alien smuggling case.”

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mondragon and his family, including his sister and her husband and their children, had been living illegally in Aberdeen.

In December 2004, Angel Sandoval Mondragon, who had recently been deported to Mexico, began recruiting his 14-year-old niece to travel with him from Mexico into the United States.

In early 2005, Angel Sandoval Mondragon smuggled the teen across the border from Mexico with the help of a “coyote” and moved them to Aberdeen, where the three defendants shared a home with their five children and another teenage niece, who had previously been smuggled into the United States.

The girl was told that she would not be enrolling in school, but was instead expected to work to pay off a smuggling debt.

To pay off the coyote, Angel Sandoval Mondragon got fake papers for the teen to put her to work at companies in the Seattle area. She and her cousin were allegedly sexually molested and threatened with deportation if they told anyone about their situation.

When the teen was unable to work and in May 2006, she and her cousin were sent back to Mexico.

“The defendants promised the world, and then stole the childhood of a 14-year-old girl,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “They preyed on a vulnerable relative for their own selfish and depraved reasons. Victims should know that they can safely come forward and report human trafficking crimes and all of us in law enforcement will work to ensure the perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice.”

In 2009, the Justice Department says that Marbella Sandoval Mondragon recruited her two young brothers to travel from Mexico to live with her and Flore, and when they arrived were told they had incurred smuggling debts and had to repay her.

“No one should be forced to live in a world of isolation, servitude and terror as this young victim was, particularly in a country that prides itself on its freedoms,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “It’s a sad reflection on human greed and heartlessness, that people believe they can engage in this kind of egregious exploitation with impunity. This sentence should send a message to those who traffic in human beings – that HSI and its federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting those who cannot protect themselves.”

All three defendants were indicted in December 2015 and have been in custody since their arrests on December 7, 2015.

The Aberdeen Police Department worked with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Seattle Police Department, and the Federal Way Police Department on the case.