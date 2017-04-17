3 accidents in Grays Harbor send a total of 12 people to 5 hospitals.

The Washington State Patrol reports that the first of 3 local highway accidents over the weekend happened Friday evening on Highway 101, 11 miles south of Cosmopolis.

The 43 year old driver of a 2012 Honda CRV may have blacked out according to a report, leaving the road and driving into several small trees. The driver, an 89 year old man, and 2 year old girl, all from Raymond, were taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital.

On Saturday, an accident happened 5 miles east of Montesano at the Monte-Brady Road.

As a 56 year old Yelm woman was driving west, she turned her 2005 Toyota Prius toward the Monte-Brady Road. When she did, she failed to yield and a 21 year old Aberdeen man in a 1996 Acura Integra was heading east, striking the other car.

A 15 year old Yelm boy and 20 year old Lacey woman, and the driver in the Prius were taken to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital. In the Integra, the driver, 19 year old Montesano man, and 20 year old Aberdeen woman were also taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, at the Mox Chehalis Rd outside McCleary, State Patrol tells KXRO that 3 more people were injured when an 88 year old Montesano woman attempted to make a u-turn in a 2004 Suzuki Aerio when she was struck by a 64 year old Federal Way Man in a 2012 BMW X5.

The driver of the Aerio was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The driver of the X5 and his 61 year old female passenger were both transported to Capital Medical Center.

Drugs or Alcohol were not involved in any of the accidents.