27 year old Elma man dies after accident over the weekend

An Elma man died over the weekend after his truck went into Cook Creek.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that just after 2 am on Saturday morning; deputies were called after a Ford pick-up was found off East Satsop Rd. and upside down partially submerged in Cook Creek.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller did not see how the truck got into the creek.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the truck on its top and half submerged in the water.

Inside the truck, deputies found the body of a man, identified by Grays Harbor County Coroner Lane Youmans as 27 year old Maxwell Belknap of Elma.

Belknap was also the registered owner of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says that there was no sign anyone else was in the truck at the time of the accident.

Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans tells KXRO that an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as drowning.

Deputies are conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision.