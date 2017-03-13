24th Legislative District leaders to speak with residents

All 3 legislators from the north part of Grays Harbor will hold a town hall Tuesday, March 14.

Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, along with Reps. Steve Tharinger and Mike Chapman, will host a telephone town hall on at 6 p.m. March 14 to give residents a chance to ask questions, offer ideas and get an update about issues important to the 24th Legislative District.

Halfway through the scheduled 2017 session, Democrats told KXRO that the House of Representatives have passed key measures on education, health care and public safety.

“The first bill we passed in the House was to fix the levy cliff so our local schools wouldn’t lose funding, and it came back from the senate with minor changes—so we were happy to send it to the governor to be signed into law,” said Rep. Tharinger, chair of the Capital Budget Committee. “There’s more work to do, but this is great news for our schools.”

Now that the deadline to pass bills to the Senate has passed, Tharinger said the session will change focus to finding compromises on budgets.

“The biggest job we still have left is fully funding our public schools,” Tharinger said. “That includes paying for basic education, such as teacher salaries, and it includes building new schools to reduce overcrowded classrooms.”

Tharinger, Chapman and Sen. Kevin Van De Wege will host the telephone town hall on at 6 pm on March 14.

For the Telephone Town Hall, most households in the district will receive a call at around 6 pm. All you have to do is stay on the line to participate. Press *3 on our phone at any time to ask a question.

If you would like to participate and do not get a call, dial 877-229-8493 and use ID Code 116281.