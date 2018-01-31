24th District Legislators to hold TeleForum Feb. 1

24th District Legislators will speak to residents this week in a telephone town hall.

“It’s important to hear directly from the people we represent,” said Sen. Kevin Van De Wege (D-Sequim). “I always learn something when we have a town hall meeting, whether it’s in person or by telephone.”

Senator Van De Wege, along with Representatives Steve Tharinger and Mike Chapman, are inviting anyone interested to join them on Thursday,February 1 at 6pm for the “TeleForum”.

“Your questions, ideas and stories are important to hear,” said Rep. Mike Chapman (D-Port Angeles). “This legislative session, we keep asking ourselves how to put people first. The first step is listening to people, so we know what issues your family is wrestling with and how the legislature can make a difference in your community.”

The 24th Legislative District covers much of the Olympic Peninsula, including Grays Harbor, Jefferson, and Clallam Counties.

“Our district is so large that it would be impossible for folks in Aberdeen and Port Angeles to attend the same town hall meeting,” said Rep. Steve Tharinger (D-Sequim). “Telephone town halls are a great way to get all of the people we represent on the same line, listening to the same questions and answers.”

During the call, anyone who participates will have an opportunity to ask questions directly to the legislators.

Those that don’t get a call at 6 p.m. can dial toll-free to join at 877-229-8493 and use the event code 116289 when prompted.

Anyone can also listen and participate by visiting vekeo.com/whdc24/ and clicking on the “Let’s Talk” tab to fill out a short form with your name, phone number and email address.

Residents can sign up to be called for this and all 24th District events online.