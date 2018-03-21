221 flu deaths this year; 4 were local
By KXRO News
Mar 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM

In the weekly Washington State Influenza Update, this year has been one of the deadliest in recent years, only topped by last year.

According to the report, 221 lab-confirmed influenza deaths have occurred as of the most recent data. In the 2016-2017 year, this number was 266, although a year prior there were only 35 deaths.

4 deaths have been reported in Grays Harbor because of the flu. None have occurred in Pacific County.

The total state deaths include 147 from influenza A, 68 influenza B, and 6 from an unknown strain.

Most deaths have occurred in people with underlying health conditions, or in people with no preexisting conditions but who were elderly.

174 of these deaths were in people 65+, 1 death of a child under the age of 4 has occurred, and that is the only death associated with someone under the age of 25.

 

Count of Deaths Reported to WA DOH from week 40 of 2017 to present
Benton 18
Chelan 5
Clallam 4
Clark 13
Cowlitz 1
Grant 3
Grays Harbor 4
Island 4
King 29
Kitsap 14
Kittitas 2
Lewis 3
Mason 2
Pend Oreille 1
Pierce 19
Skagit 4
Snohomish 33
Spokane 33
Stevens 4
Thurston 7
Walla Walla 3
Whatcom 6
Whitman 1
Yakima 8

 

 

Count of Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Influenza-Associated Deaths, Past Seasons to Week 10 and Total Season Count of Deaths as of Week 10 of Season Count of Deaths Reported for the Entire Season (week 40 to week 39)
2017-2018, to date 221 221
2016-2017 266 278
2015-2016 36 67
2014-2015 140 156
2013-2014 69 80
2012-2013 53 54
2011-2012 7 20
2010-2011 20 36

 

 

Washington State Weekly Influenza Update

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/5100/420-100-FluUpdate.pdf

