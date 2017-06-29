21% of rural roads in Washington are in poor condition

A new report released Tuesday by TRIP, a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C, says that 21% of Washington’s rural highways are rated in poor condition, the 12th highest rate in the nation.

The report, Rural Connections: Challenges and Opportunities in America’s Heartland, evaluates the safety and condition of the nation’s rural roads and bridges and finds that the nation’s rural transportation system is in need of improvements to address deficient roads and bridges, high crash rates, and inadequate connectivity and capacity.

The report also found that 5% of the state’s rural bridges were rated as structurally deficient.

“Rural roads are far too often overlooked. With fatality rates rising, repairing and maintaining the nation’s roads must be a top priority for legislators,” said Kathleen Bower, AAA senior vice president of public affairs and international relations. “By investing in improvements for today and tomorrow, we can deliver safer experiences for motorists and save tens of thousands of lives.”

The rate of fatalities on Washington rural roads ranked 23rd in the nation. The rate was 2.20 fatalities per 100 million vehicle traffic miles, about triple the fatality rate on other roads in the state.

The report finds that 15% of U.S. rural roads are rated in poor condition, while 21 percent are in mediocre condition.16% of the nation’s rural roads are in fair condition and the remaining 48% are in good condition. 10% of the nation’s rural bridges are rated as structurally deficient, meaning there is significant deterioration to the major components of the bridge.