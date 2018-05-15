2018 Filing Week: Day One

Following the first day of filing week, numerous residents stepped forward to hold a local public office.

In open County offices, Grays Harbor County Auditor Chris Thomas filed for the seat he was appointed to in September of last year. Elma resident Joe MacLean, who entered his bid for an opportunity to fill the seat left open following the retirement of Vern Spatz, has also filed.

Maclean is a registered Republican and was not included into the final 3 nominations presented to Grays Harbor County Commissioners to replace Spatz by the Grays Harbor Democrats.

Commissioner Vickie Raines has filed, along with Prosecutor Katie Svoboda, Ken Albert, and District Court Judge Kyle Imler. All unopposed at this time.

Janice Louthan has filed for the seat of retiring Clerk Cheryl Brown.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott also re-filed for his seat as the top law enforcement official in the county, notably filing with “No Party Preference” after running as a Democrat since he was appointed to the office.

In Pacific County, Michael “Hawk” Runyon and Todd Stephens have stepped forward to replace Lisa Ayers as Pacific County Commissioner.

Both men have history as local officials. Runyon is a former Raymond Mayor and Commissioner. Stephens is a Port of Willapa Harbor Commissioner.

Representative Brian Blake has filed for his seat to continue as 19th District Representative, while Adna resident Erin Frasier filed to run against Representative Jim Walsh. Walsh has already begun placing campaign signs for a re-election bid.

In the 24th District, Reps. Mike Chapman and Steve Tharinger have both filed.

Any offices that receive 3 or more candidates will appear on the August Primary, with other races scheduled for the November ballot.

Residents have until 4pm on Friday to file for open offices.

We will have an updated list of all local elected residents who have filed at KXRO.com and will bring updates each morning this week.

