2018 Filing Week: Day 2

Few changes were made in the 2nd day of Filing Week.
All 4 local Representatives will have competition for their seats.
On Tuesday, seats in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts now have 2 candidates each on the upcoming ballot.
In the 19th District, Representative Jim Walsh filed for his office, joining Adna challenger Erin Frasier who filed on Monday. Rep. Brian Blake saw Cathlamet resident Joel McEntire file to fill his seat.
In the 24th District, Rep. Mike Chapman is running against Port Hadlock woman Jodi Wilke, while Rep. Steve Tharinger will face Jim McEntire of Sequim.
It is not known if Joel & Jim McEntire are somehow related.
The Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge race on the ballot this year will see a challenge, as current Judge Ray Kahler has filed against challenger David Mistachkin. Both men sought to fill the seat following the retirement of Judge McCauley. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Kahler to the position in November of last year.
In Pacific County, a race for the other side of the courtroom is underway, as Pam Nogueira Maneman has filed to run against Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.
Any offices that receive 3 or more candidates will appear on the August Primary, with other races scheduled for the November ballot.
Residents have until 4pm on Friday to file for open offices.
2018 Grays Harbor Candidates Who Have Filed
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|Export To Excel
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|United States
|Statewide
|U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
|Sam Wright
(Prefers The Human Rights Party)
|1522 Evanston Ct NE
Olympia WA 98506
|(360) 943-4424
samwright1522@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Mike Luke
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
|Po Box 5836
Lynnwood WA 98046
|(206) 452-3995
luke4senate@frontier.com
|5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM
|Clint R. Tannehill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6523 California Ave SW. #47
Seattle WA 98136
|(206) 588-6341
info@clinttannehill.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5440 Morehouse Dr
Suite 4000 CA 92121
|(858) 239-9007
rocky@rocky101.com
|5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM
|Charlie R Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO BOX 3054
ANACORTES WA 98221
|19trilliondebt@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM
|Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2821 107TH AVE E
EDGEWOOD WA 98372
|(253) 961-4807
jn.butler1@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|Mohammad Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 40
Ephrata WA 98823
|(509) 754-4689
drsaidusa@yahoo.com
|5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM
|Don L. Rivers
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 22525
Seattle WA 98122
|(206) 302-8213
reesiemore@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM
|Keith Swank
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 731582
Puyallup WA 98373
|(360) 872-8739
keith@keithswankforsenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM
|Dave Bryant
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 7426
Bonney Lake WA 98391
|(253) 987-5130
DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM
|Ron Higgins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 4702
West Richland WA 99353
|(509) 438-3642
info@higgins4senate.com
|5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM
|RC Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 6332
Vancouver WA 98668
|smith8c0@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM
|GoodSpaceGuy
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10219 Ninth Ave. So
Seattle WA 98168
|(206) 601-8172
goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM
|Matthew D. Heines
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 551
Redmond WA 98073
|(425) 444-9401
matthewheines@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM
|Congress District 6
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce
|U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
|Derek Kilmer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1381
Tacoma WA 98402
|(253) 572-4355
derek@derekkilmer.com
|5/14/2018 11:55:00 AM
|Douglas Dightman
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1540 E Jensen Rd
Shelton WA 98584
|(360) 951-6175
dightman@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 10:34:00 AM
|Legislative District 19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 115
Adna WA 98522
|(360) 942-8245
erin@people4erin.com
|5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM
|Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 2259
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 532-5758
jim@electjimwalsh.org
|5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1541
Longview WA 98632
|(360) 589-0123
repbrianblake@msn.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 707
Cathlamet WA 98612
|(360) 747-2463
wahkiakum4@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM
|Legislative District 24
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Mike Chapman
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1321 S Laurel St
Port Angeles WA 98362
|(360) 477-1131
chapman@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:18:00 AM
|Jodi Wilke
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 944
Port Hadlock WA 98339
|(360) 301-9460
jodi@electjodiwilke.com
|5/15/2018 11:01:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Steve Tharinger
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 2050
Port Townsend WA 98368
|(360) 460-3079
stharinger@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 12:01:00 PM
|Jim McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 631
Sequim WA 98382
|(360) 477-4103
Jim@McEntireForWA.org
|5/15/2018 11:19:00 AM
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner #3 Partisan Office 4-year term
|Vickie L. Raines
(States No Party Preference)
|PO Box 928
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 590-4100
vickie_raines@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 2:27:00 PM
|Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term
|Dan Lindgren
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|705 7th Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 593-0984
danlindgren35@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:41:00 PM
|Auditor Partisan Office 4-year short and full term
|Joe MacLean
(Prefers Republican Party)
|143 Remmen Rd
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 209-3318
maclean4auditor@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:02:00 AM
|Chris Thomas
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|Elect Chris Thomas P.O. Box 687
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
|5/14/2018 12:32:00 PM
|Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term
|Janice Louthan
(Prefers Non Partisan Party)
|P O Box 862
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 580-3344
bradjanlouthan@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 9:07:00 AM
|Coroner Partisan Office 4-year term
|Robert G. Kegel
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1717 Bel Aire Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(206) 880-0677
BobK4Coroner@comcast.net
|5/15/2018 3:29:00 PM
|Prosecutor Partisan Office 4-year term
|Katie Svoboda
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 784
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 500-9759
katiesvoboda@live.com
|5/14/2018 9:05:00 AM
|Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term
|Richard Scott
(States No Party Preference)
|1602 W Anderson
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 495-5132
scott.richard12@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 11:28:00 AM
|Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term
|Kenneth Albert
(Prefers DEMOCRAT Party)
|608 w. broadway
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 280-1268
kealbert521@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:25:00 AM
|District Court #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Kyle L. Imler
|17 gray gables
hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 589-0295
kyle3658@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:39:00 AM
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Susan Owens
|6963 Littlerock RoadSW
Tumwater WA 98512
|(360) 866-6052
sowens@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Gonzalez
|603 Stewart Street, #819
Seattle WA 98101
|(206) 707-9239
info@justicegonzalez.com
|5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM
|Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|PO Box 20776
Seattle WA 98102
|(425) 466-0619
justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston
|Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Rebecca Glasgow
|PO Box 804
Olympia WA 98507
|(360) 359-2454
becca_glasgow@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 8:29:00 AM
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Grays Harbor
|Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|David Mistachkin
|PO BOX 2333
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 581-6617
dajudgemista@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:22:00 AM
|Ray Kahler
|PO Box 797
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 533-7860
rayk218@outlook.com
|5/15/2018 9:48:00 AM
|PUD District
|Grays Harbor
|PUD Comm (1) Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Arie Callaghan
|Pob 1448 – 305 E Young
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 482-4975
masontruckingco@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 1:18:00 PM
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
2018 Pacific County Candidates Who Have Filed
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|Export To Excel
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|United States
|Statewide
|U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
|Sam Wright
(Prefers The Human Rights Party)
|1522 Evanston Ct NE
Olympia WA 98506
|(360) 943-4424
samwright1522@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Mike Luke
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
|Po Box 5836
Lynnwood WA 98046
|(206) 452-3995
luke4senate@frontier.com
|5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM
|Clint R. Tannehill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6523 California Ave SW. #47
Seattle WA 98136
|(206) 588-6341
info@clinttannehill.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5440 Morehouse Dr
Suite 4000 CA 92121
|(858) 239-9007
rocky@rocky101.com
|5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM
|Charlie R Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO BOX 3054
ANACORTES WA 98221
|19trilliondebt@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM
|Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2821 107TH AVE E
EDGEWOOD WA 98372
|(253) 961-4807
jn.butler1@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|Mohammad Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 40
Ephrata WA 98823
|(509) 754-4689
drsaidusa@yahoo.com
|5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM
|Don L. Rivers
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 22525
Seattle WA 98122
|(206) 302-8213
reesiemore@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM
|Keith Swank
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 731582
Puyallup WA 98373
|(360) 872-8739
keith@keithswankforsenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM
|Dave Bryant
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 7426
Bonney Lake WA 98391
|(253) 987-5130
DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM
|Ron Higgins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 4702
West Richland WA 99353
|(509) 438-3642
info@higgins4senate.com
|5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM
|RC Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 6332
Vancouver WA 98668
|smith8c0@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM
|GoodSpaceGuy
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10219 Ninth Ave. So
Seattle WA 98168
|(206) 601-8172
goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM
|Matthew D. Heines
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 551
Redmond WA 98073
|(425) 444-9401
matthewheines@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM
|Congressional Dist #3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum
|U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
|Martin Hash
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|10411 NE 110th Circle
Vancouver WA 98662
|(360) 901-8089
Martin@Hash.com
|5/14/2018 9:30:00 AM
|Jaime Herrera Beutler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO BOX 1614
RIDGEFIELD WA 98642
|(360) 597-3065
info@votejaime.com
|5/14/2018 10:11:00 AM
|David McDevitt
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1701 Broadway St, Ste 148
Vancouver WA 98663
|(360) 450-7945
DAVID@MCDEVITTFORCONGRESS.COM
|5/14/2018 10:20:00 AM
|Micheal Cortney
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 820726
Vancouver WA 98682
|(360) 693-1237
Mcortney2018@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM
|Earl Bowerman
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 510
Camas WA 98607
|(360) 798-3346
earl@earlbowerman.com
|5/14/2018 1:47:00 PM
|Carolyn Long
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|POB 821288
Vancouver WA 98682
|(360) 896-7146
wyatt@electlong.com
|5/14/2018 3:13:00 PM
|Legislative District #19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 115
Adna WA 98522
|(360) 942-8245
erin@people4erin.com
|5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM
|Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 2259
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 532-5758
jim@electjimwalsh.org
|5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1541
Longview WA 98632
|(360) 589-0123
repbrianblake@msn.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 707
Cathlamet WA 98612
|(360) 747-2463
wahkiakum4@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM
|Pacific County
|Pacific
|COUNTY ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term
|Bruce P. Walker
(States No Party Preference)
|1311 Tower Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|(206) 947-0882
bpwalker53@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|COUNTY AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term
|Joyce Kidd
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 928
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-6473
sbendgirl@live.com
|5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM
|COUNTY CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term
|Virginia A. Leach
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|PO Box 888
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-9320
vbasil1292@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:18:00 AM
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Partisan Office 4-year term
|Michael “Hawk” Runyon
(Prefers Independent Party)
|818 Fir Street
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-0268
hawkrock1@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 10:31:00 AM
|Todd P. Stephens
(States No Party Preference)
|PO Box 1062
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-9696
countytodd@willapabay.org
|5/14/2018 4:25:00 PM
|COUNTY SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term
|Robin Souvenir
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 311
Bay Center WA 98527
|(360) 591-9871
souvenir4sheriff@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 1:37:00 PM
|COUNTY TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term
|RENEE GOODIN
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
|PO Box 537
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 208-4180
renee_L_goodin@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term
|Pam Nogueira Maneman
(States No Party Preference)
|2085 Raymond South Bend Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 875-1707
pamforprosecutor@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 12:49:00 PM
|Mark McClain
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 83
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 827-0770
pacific4mark@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 9:40:00 AM
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Susan Owens
|6963 Littlerock RoadSW
Tumwater WA 98512
|(360) 866-6052
sowens@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Gonzalez
|603 Stewart Street, #819
Seattle WA 98101
|(206) 707-9239
info@justicegonzalez.com
|5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM
|Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|PO Box 20776
Seattle WA 98102
|(425) 466-0619
justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Rich Melnick
|712 W Evergreen Blvd
vancouver WA 98660
|(360) 254-8367
rmelnick@ispllc.net
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|Court – North District
|Pacific
|DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Elizabeth Penoyar
|PO Box 897
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-5321
joelpenoyar@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:58:00 AM
|Court – South District
|Pacific
|DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Nancy R. McAllister
|PO Box 805, 608 E Spruce
Ilwaco WA 98624
|(360) 214-2097
nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:22:00 AM
|PUD District 2
|Pacific
|PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Don Pape
|PO Box 533
Long Beach WA 98631
|(208) 562-9206
Dpape55@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:33:00 AM
|J Daniel Whealdon
|PO Box 761
Long Beach WA 98631
|(360) 244-1933
Danwhealdon@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:46:00 AM
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates