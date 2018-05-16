2018 Filing Week: Day 2

Few changes were made in the 2nd day of Filing Week.

All 4 local Representatives will have competition for their seats.

On Tuesday, seats in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts now have 2 candidates each on the upcoming ballot.

In the 19th District, Representative Jim Walsh filed for his office, joining Adna challenger Erin Frasier who filed on Monday. Rep. Brian Blake saw Cathlamet resident Joel McEntire file to fill his seat.

In the 24th District, Rep. Mike Chapman is running against Port Hadlock woman Jodi Wilke, while Rep. Steve Tharinger will face Jim McEntire of Sequim.

It is not known if Joel & Jim McEntire are somehow related.

The Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge race on the ballot this year will see a challenge, as current Judge Ray Kahler has filed against challenger David Mistachkin. Both men sought to fill the seat following the retirement of Judge McCauley. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Kahler to the position in November of last year.

In Pacific County, a race for the other side of the courtroom is underway, as Pam Nogueira Maneman has filed to run against Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.

Any offices that receive 3 or more candidates will appear on the August Primary, with other races scheduled for the November ballot.

Residents have until 4pm on Friday to file for open offices.

2018 Grays Harbor Candidates Who Have Filed

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 21 Offices with Candidates Filed 41 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date United States Statewide U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party) 1522 Evanston Ct NE

Olympia WA 98506 (360) 943-4424

samwright1522@comcast.net 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party) Po Box 5836

Lynnwood WA 98046 (206) 452-3995

luke4senate@frontier.com 5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party) 6523 California Ave SW. #47

Seattle WA 98136 (206) 588-6341

info@clinttannehill.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party) 5440 Morehouse Dr

Suite 4000 CA 92121 (858) 239-9007

rocky@rocky101.com 5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party) PO BOX 3054

ANACORTES WA 98221 19trilliondebt@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party) 2821 107TH AVE E

EDGEWOOD WA 98372 (253) 961-4807

jn.butler1@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 40

Ephrata WA 98823 (509) 754-4689

drsaidusa@yahoo.com 5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 22525

Seattle WA 98122 (206) 302-8213

reesiemore@gmail.com 5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 731582

Puyallup WA 98373 (360) 872-8739

keith@keithswankforsenate.com 5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 7426

Bonney Lake WA 98391 (253) 987-5130

DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com 5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 4702

West Richland WA 99353 (509) 438-3642

info@higgins4senate.com 5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 6332

Vancouver WA 98668 smith8c0@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party) 10219 Ninth Ave. So

Seattle WA 98168 (206) 601-8172

goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 551

Redmond WA 98073 (425) 444-9401

matthewheines@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM Congress District 6 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term Derek Kilmer (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1381

Tacoma WA 98402 (253) 572-4355

derek@derekkilmer.com 5/14/2018 11:55:00 AM Douglas Dightman (Prefers Republican Party) 1540 E Jensen Rd

Shelton WA 98584 (360) 951-6175

dightman@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 10:34:00 AM Legislative District 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Erin Frasier (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 115

Adna WA 98522 (360) 942-8245

erin@people4erin.com 5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM Jim Walsh (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 2259

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-5758

jim@electjimwalsh.org 5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Brian E. Blake (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1541

Longview WA 98632 (360) 589-0123

repbrianblake@msn.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Joel McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 707

Cathlamet WA 98612 (360) 747-2463

wahkiakum4@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM Legislative District 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Mike Chapman (Prefers Democratic Party) 1321 S Laurel St

Port Angeles WA 98362 (360) 477-1131

chapman@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:18:00 AM Jodi Wilke (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 944

Port Hadlock WA 98339 (360) 301-9460

jodi@electjodiwilke.com 5/15/2018 11:01:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Steve Tharinger (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 2050

Port Townsend WA 98368 (360) 460-3079

stharinger@gmail.com 5/14/2018 12:01:00 PM Jim McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 631

Sequim WA 98382 (360) 477-4103

Jim@McEntireForWA.org 5/15/2018 11:19:00 AM Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor Commissioner #3 Partisan Office 4-year term Vickie L. Raines (States No Party Preference) PO Box 928

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 590-4100

vickie_raines@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 2:27:00 PM Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term Dan Lindgren (Prefers Democrat Party) 705 7th Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 593-0984

danlindgren35@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:41:00 PM Auditor Partisan Office 4-year short and full term Joe MacLean (Prefers Republican Party) 143 Remmen Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 209-3318

maclean4auditor@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:02:00 AM Chris Thomas (Prefers Democrat Party) Elect Chris Thomas P.O. Box 687

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-6879

christhomas@olynet.com 5/14/2018 12:32:00 PM Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term Janice Louthan (Prefers Non Partisan Party) P O Box 862

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-3344

bradjanlouthan@comcast.net 5/14/2018 9:07:00 AM Coroner Partisan Office 4-year term Robert G. Kegel (Prefers Democratic Party) 1717 Bel Aire Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (206) 880-0677

BobK4Coroner@comcast.net 5/15/2018 3:29:00 PM Prosecutor Partisan Office 4-year term Katie Svoboda (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 784

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 500-9759

katiesvoboda@live.com 5/14/2018 9:05:00 AM Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term Richard Scott (States No Party Preference) 1602 W Anderson

Elma WA 98541 (360) 495-5132

scott.richard12@comcast.net 5/14/2018 11:28:00 AM Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term Kenneth Albert (Prefers DEMOCRAT Party) 608 w. broadway

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 280-1268

kealbert521@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:25:00 AM District Court #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kyle L. Imler 17 gray gables

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-0295

kyle3658@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:39:00 AM Supreme Court Statewide Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Susan Owens 6963 Littlerock RoadSW

Tumwater WA 98512 (360) 866-6052

sowens@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Steve Gonzalez 603 Stewart Street, #819

Seattle WA 98101 (206) 707-9239

info@justicegonzalez.com 5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Sheryl Gordon McCloud PO Box 20776

Seattle WA 98102 (425) 466-0619

justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Rebecca Glasgow PO Box 804

Olympia WA 98507 (360) 359-2454

becca_glasgow@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 8:29:00 AM Grays Harbor Superior Court Grays Harbor Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term David Mistachkin PO BOX 2333

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-6617

dajudgemista@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:22:00 AM Ray Kahler PO Box 797

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-7860

rayk218@outlook.com 5/15/2018 9:48:00 AM PUD District Grays Harbor PUD Comm (1) Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Arie Callaghan Pob 1448 – 305 E Young

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-4975

masontruckingco@gmail.com 5/14/2018 1:18:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

2018 Pacific County Candidates Who Have Filed

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 18 Offices with Candidates Filed 41 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date United States Statewide U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party) 1522 Evanston Ct NE

Olympia WA 98506 (360) 943-4424

samwright1522@comcast.net 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party) Po Box 5836

Lynnwood WA 98046 (206) 452-3995

luke4senate@frontier.com 5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party) 6523 California Ave SW. #47

Seattle WA 98136 (206) 588-6341

info@clinttannehill.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party) 5440 Morehouse Dr

Suite 4000 CA 92121 (858) 239-9007

rocky@rocky101.com 5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party) PO BOX 3054

ANACORTES WA 98221 19trilliondebt@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party) 2821 107TH AVE E

EDGEWOOD WA 98372 (253) 961-4807

jn.butler1@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 40

Ephrata WA 98823 (509) 754-4689

drsaidusa@yahoo.com 5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 22525

Seattle WA 98122 (206) 302-8213

reesiemore@gmail.com 5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 731582

Puyallup WA 98373 (360) 872-8739

keith@keithswankforsenate.com 5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 7426

Bonney Lake WA 98391 (253) 987-5130

DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com 5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 4702

West Richland WA 99353 (509) 438-3642

info@higgins4senate.com 5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 6332

Vancouver WA 98668 smith8c0@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party) 10219 Ninth Ave. So

Seattle WA 98168 (206) 601-8172

goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 551

Redmond WA 98073 (425) 444-9401

matthewheines@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM Congressional Dist #3 Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term Martin Hash (Prefers Democratic Party) 10411 NE 110th Circle

Vancouver WA 98662 (360) 901-8089

Martin@Hash.com 5/14/2018 9:30:00 AM Jaime Herrera Beutler (Prefers Republican Party) PO BOX 1614

RIDGEFIELD WA 98642 (360) 597-3065

info@votejaime.com 5/14/2018 10:11:00 AM David McDevitt (Prefers Democratic Party) 1701 Broadway St, Ste 148

Vancouver WA 98663 (360) 450-7945

DAVID@MCDEVITTFORCONGRESS.COM 5/14/2018 10:20:00 AM Micheal Cortney (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 820726

Vancouver WA 98682 (360) 693-1237

Mcortney2018@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM Earl Bowerman (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 510

Camas WA 98607 (360) 798-3346

earl@earlbowerman.com 5/14/2018 1:47:00 PM Carolyn Long (Prefers Democratic Party) POB 821288

Vancouver WA 98682 (360) 896-7146

wyatt@electlong.com 5/14/2018 3:13:00 PM Legislative District #19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Erin Frasier (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 115

Adna WA 98522 (360) 942-8245

erin@people4erin.com 5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM Jim Walsh (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 2259

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-5758

jim@electjimwalsh.org 5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Brian E. Blake (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1541

Longview WA 98632 (360) 589-0123

repbrianblake@msn.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Joel McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 707

Cathlamet WA 98612 (360) 747-2463

wahkiakum4@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM Pacific County Pacific COUNTY ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term Bruce P. Walker (States No Party Preference) 1311 Tower Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (206) 947-0882

bpwalker53@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM COUNTY AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term Joyce Kidd (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 928

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6473

sbendgirl@live.com 5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM COUNTY CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term Virginia A. Leach (Prefers Democrat Party) PO Box 888

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-9320

vbasil1292@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:18:00 AM COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Partisan Office 4-year term Michael “Hawk” Runyon (Prefers Independent Party) 818 Fir Street

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-0268

hawkrock1@comcast.net 5/14/2018 10:31:00 AM Todd P. Stephens (States No Party Preference) PO Box 1062

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-9696

countytodd@willapabay.org 5/14/2018 4:25:00 PM COUNTY SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term Robin Souvenir (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 311

Bay Center WA 98527 (360) 591-9871

souvenir4sheriff@gmail.com 5/14/2018 1:37:00 PM COUNTY TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term RENEE GOODIN (Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party) PO Box 537

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 208-4180

renee_L_goodin@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term Pam Nogueira Maneman (States No Party Preference) 2085 Raymond South Bend Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-1707

pamforprosecutor@gmail.com 5/14/2018 12:49:00 PM Mark McClain (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 83

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 827-0770

pacific4mark@gmail.com 5/15/2018 9:40:00 AM Supreme Court Statewide Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Susan Owens 6963 Littlerock RoadSW

Tumwater WA 98512 (360) 866-6052

sowens@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Steve Gonzalez 603 Stewart Street, #819

Seattle WA 98101 (206) 707-9239

info@justicegonzalez.com 5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Sheryl Gordon McCloud PO Box 20776

Seattle WA 98102 (425) 466-0619

justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Rich Melnick 712 W Evergreen Blvd

vancouver WA 98660 (360) 254-8367

rmelnick@ispllc.net 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM Court – North District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Elizabeth Penoyar PO Box 897

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-5321

joelpenoyar@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:58:00 AM Court – South District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nancy R. McAllister PO Box 805, 608 E Spruce

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 214-2097

nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:22:00 AM PUD District 2 Pacific PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Don Pape PO Box 533

Long Beach WA 98631 (208) 562-9206

Dpape55@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:33:00 AM J Daniel Whealdon PO Box 761

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 244-1933

Danwhealdon@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:46:00 AM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates