2017 Primary Election Results
By KXRO News
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 8:36 PM

The South Beach may be getting a Regional Fire Authority.

Despite currently receiving a majority, all 5 fire departments from Westport south to may not be combining their resources. In order to pass, at least 40% of the voters who turned out in November needed to turn out for this election to allow Westport Fire Department, Fire District 3, Fire District 11, Fire District, and Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 5 to move forward with their consolidation.

Currently, only 1143 votes have been counted in Grays Harbor and Pacific County for the RFA. Preliminary figures from KXRO suggested an approximately 1300 person requirement. Confirmation on votes needed on Wednesday.

Despite being left off the original ballot sent to voters, Elma residents responded and approved $200,000 for the Department to continue service at the current level. Voters received 2 ballots for the Primary Election after the resolution was left off the ballot. A second ballot was sent out to homes containing the measure, with only one vote counted for each voter who returned both.

It is not known if the turnout received the needed number of voters to meet 60% of the General Election turnout.

McCleary Mayor Brent Schiller is currently receiving the majority of votes with 66.83% to retain his seat. Currently, former Mayor of McCleary Gary Dent and Jared Berken are tied at 16.58%.

On the McCleary City Council, voters will have an opportunity to elect Jaron Heller or Eric Hart in November.

In Aberdeen, current City Council President Tawni Andrews will face Dick Murchy in November for her seat in Ward 1.

Jennifer Durney, who was appointed to fill a seat left open when Christi Boora resigned in May, will be facing Devin Backholm in the General Election.

Susan Conniry will be facing current Councilmember John Lynn for Position #1 on the Ocean Shores City Council in November.

Current Councilwoman Jackie Farra chose to file for a different seat than she now holds, and is now receiving the least amount of votes for the seat. Lisa Griebel looks to face Shannon Rubin for Position #3 on the General Election

Ocean Shores Council Position #5 will feature a race between Steve Ensley and Randy Scott. 3rd candidate Will Oaks announced he was stepping out of the race prior to the election.

Cosmopolis PTSO Treasurer Tina Miles is currently set to face Barbie Smith for the Cosmopolis School Board seat currently held by Mark Collett, who currently is losing his place on the November ballot for his seat, while Cindy Grenier will challenge Dave Palmer for his place on the school board.

Current Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Commissioner Eric Patton will face former commissioner Dave Hauge for a 6 year term.

A seat currently held by Chad Searls on the Hospital District #1 Board will be decided between retired GHPH #1 accountant Georgette Beerbower Hiles and Reflexologist Carolyn Wescott.

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office have scheduled another count of ballots on Friday, with voters certified on August 15.

 

 

Grays Harbor

August 1, 2017 Primary

Public Hospital

Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Otis Leathers
 96 9.92%
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
 522 53.93%
Carolyn Wescott
 350 36.16%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 968
City/Town

Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dick Murchy
 64 33.86%
Robert J Rodgers
 35 18.52%
Tawni Andrews
 90 47.62%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 189

City of Elma City of Elma Proposition 1 Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2018 (City of Elma Resolution No. 634)
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 292 82.72%
No
 61 17.28%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 353

Candidate Vote Vote %
Jared Berken
 33 16.58%
Donald Gary Dent
 33 16.58%
Brent Schiller
 133 66.83%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 199

City of McCleary Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jaron Heller
 85 46.2%
Eric J. Hart
 61 33.15%
Odd DeBakker
 38 20.65%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 184

Candidate Vote Vote %
Susan Conniry
 552 45.77%
John Lynn
 461 38.23%
Michael Darling
 193 16%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,206

City of Ocean Shores Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shannon Rubin
 385 32.33%
Jackie Farra
 157 13.18%
John Schroeder
 242 20.32%
Lisa Griebel
 407 34.17%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,191

City of Ocean Shores Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Steve Ensley
 609 52.82%
Will Oaks
 155 13.44%
Randy D. Scott
 389 33.74%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,153

South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 291 77.39%
No
 85 22.61%
Total Votes 376 100%
School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Devin Backholm
 708 39.07%
Anna Stone
 306 16.89%
Jennifer Durney
 798 44.04%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,812

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mark Collett
 58 20.28%
Tina Miles
 118 41.26%
Barbie Smith
 110 38.46%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 286

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dave Palmer
 175 60.14%
Mike Charlton
 34 11.68%
Cindy Grenier
 82 28.18%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 291
Fire

Fire District 3 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 112 82.96%
No
 23 17.04%
Total Votes 135 100%

Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Liisa Mayberry
 90 21.38%
Dave Hauge
 148 35.15%
Eric L Patton
 183 43.47%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 421

Fire District 11 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 192 84.96%
No
 34 15.04%
Total Votes 226 100%

Fire District 14 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 121 67.98%
No
 57 32.02%
Total Votes 178 100%
Comments