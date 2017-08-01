2017 Primary Election Results

The South Beach may be getting a Regional Fire Authority.

Despite currently receiving a majority, all 5 fire departments from Westport south to Tokeland may not be combining their resources. In order to pass, at least 40% of the voters who turned out in November needed to turn out for this election to allow Westport Fire Department, Fire District 3, Fire District 11, Fire District, and Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 5 to move forward with their consolidation.

Currently, only 1143 votes have been counted in Grays Harbor and Pacific County for the RFA. Preliminary figures from KXRO suggested an approximately 1300 person requirement. Confirmation on votes needed on Wednesday.

Despite being left off the original ballot sent to voters, Elma residents responded and approved $200,000 for the Elma Police Department to continue service at the current level. Voters received 2 ballots for the Primary Election after the resolution was left off the ballot. A second ballot was sent out to homes containing the measure, with only one vote counted for each voter who returned both.

It is not known if the turnout received the needed number of voters to meet 60% of the General Election turnout.

McCleary Mayor Brent Schiller is currently receiving the majority of votes with 66.83% to retain his seat. Currently, former Mayor of McCleary Gary Dent and Jared Berken are tied at 16.58%.

On the McCleary City Council, voters will have an opportunity to elect Jaron Heller or Eric Hart in November.

In Aberdeen, current City Council President Tawni Andrews will face Dick Murchy in November for her seat in Ward 1.

Jennifer Durney, who was appointed to fill a seat left open when Christi Boora resigned in May, will be facing Devin Backholm in the General Election.

Susan Conniry will be facing current Councilmember John Lynn for Position #1 on the Ocean Shores City Council in November.

Current Councilwoman Jackie Farra chose to file for a different seat than she now holds, and is now receiving the least amount of votes for the seat. Lisa Griebel looks to face Shannon Rubin for Position #3 on the General Election

Ocean Shores Council Position #5 will feature a race between Steve Ensley and Randy Scott. 3rd candidate Will Oaks announced he was stepping out of the race prior to the election.

Cosmopolis PTSO Treasurer Tina Miles is currently set to face Barbie Smith for the Cosmopolis School Board seat currently held by Mark Collett, who currently is losing his place on the November ballot for his seat, while Cindy Grenier will challenge Dave Palmer for his place on the school board.

Current Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Commissioner Eric Patton will face former commissioner Dave Hauge for a 6 year term.

A seat currently held by Chad Searls on the Hospital District #1 Board will be decided between retired GHPH #1 accountant Georgette Beerbower Hiles and Reflexologist Carolyn Wescott.

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office have scheduled another count of ballots on Friday, with voters certified on August 15.

Grays Harbor

August 1, 2017 Primary