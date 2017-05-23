2017 Choker Awards on Thursday, May 25

The Grays Harbor College will honor local athletes this week with their 2nd year of the “Charlie Awards”.

On Thursday, May 25th in the Bishop Center on the campus of Grays Harbor College, the Athletics Department at the college will give awards to all sports, and highlight overall Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year, Community Service, and an award for Choker Supporter of the Year.

“This is a great night to recognize our student athletes for achievements they have made this year.”

Doors open at the Bishop Center at 6pm, and the event starts at 7 on Thursday.