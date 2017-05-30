20 year old Taholah man dies following Donkey Creek hit-and-run; no arrests made

One local man has died after being ran over by a truck over the weekend, and police spent the weekend looking for a suspect.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the driver of a truck that backed over 2 young men early Saturday morning, around 1:30am, near Donkey Creek.

According to GHSO, the truck was reported as driving recklessly and “doing doughnuts” on the Donkey Creek Campgrounds gravel bar near Humptulips.

According to campers, they were upset at the white male driving the truck, telling him to stop.

Following an argument, the man continued driving recklessly, backing over the 19 and 20 year old men and fleeing the scene.

Witness statements to GHSO say that someone threw a rock at the truck, breaking a window, while other witness statements provided to KXRO say that the rock was only thrown after the truck backed over the men.

A statement from the Quinault Nation said that witnesses said the driver was screaming racial slurs when he ran over the two young men, although Undersheriff David Pimentel told The Associated Press that investigators interviewed all the witnesses on the gravel bar, and none mentioned racial slurs. He says he does not believe the crash was racially motivated and would speak with the tribe.

The 20 year old Taholah man and a 19 year old Aberdeen man were both sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Multiple statements say that 20 year old Quinault tribal member Jimmy Kramer died from his injuries over the weekend, while the other man is still in the hospital.

Deputy Chief Dave Pimentel told KXRO the driver was described as 30-35 year old white male with dark hair and a short beard. There was also a woman in the truck, described as a 30 year old white female with dark hair. Campers say the woman was heard screaming at the driver to stop.

The GHSO is looking for any information on the driver of the truck, described by witnesses as similar to a 1990s lifted white Chevrolet truck.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace or Deputy Eric Cowsert at (360) 533-8765.