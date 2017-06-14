A 20 year old swimmer died at Washaway Beach

According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to Washaway Beach for a swimmer in distress. A call to 911 says that the man was near Willows Lane.

A deputy arrived minutes later, while the Coast Guard was called and a boat and helicopter were sent to the scene, along with Washington State Parks Officers.

When the deputy arrived, he saw the man in the water, approximately 150 yards off shore.

Friends of the man said that they had all went for a swim in the ocean, but struggled to get back to shore and the man was too far out and unable to make it back.

PCSO says that the friends told the deputy that they had tried to help him but were not able.

Before the Coast Guard could arrive on scene, the swimmer slipped under the water.

The USCG helicopter arrived and could see the swimmer, but said that he appeared to be unresponsive and under water.

The USCG rescue vessel attempted to recover the swimmer, but currents and tides pulled the man further under water.

PCSO have identified the man as 20 year old Connorey K. Le of Lake Stevens

Le was in the area with friends at a cabin for the weekend.

Le’s body has not been recovered.