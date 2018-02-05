2 women die during clam tides

Two women lost their lives over the weekend after clam digs.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the deaths, both following the same clam tide on Friday evening.

The first death, a 70 year old Ocean Park woman, died on Friday on the Long Beach Peninsula. According to the report, the woman was lost in the surf while digging clams. Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with South Pacific County Technical Rescue (Surf Rescue), responded but rough surf and weather conditions made the search for the woman impossible.

Additional searches were made using the Coast Guard, PCSO, SPCTR, Wa. State Parks, Dept. of Wildlife, and Pacific County Fire District #1.

A second woman, a 61 year old from Toledo, was digging with her husband when she got separated. Searches were made that evening, but the woman was not located at that time.

In their release, the Pacific County Sheriff states, “These incidents serve as a tragic reminder that one must always be vigilant of the powerful surf and waves that are often present on our ocean beaches. Always stay close to other clammers, bring a flashlight or lantern, a waterproof cell phone, and never turn your back on the surf as “sneaker waves” can appear at any time.”

Both women’s bodies were discovered on Saturday.