2 robberies in Aberdeen at 2 convenience stores

Police are looking for any information on the suspects of 2 robberies this morning in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Police Sergeant Darrin King tells KXRO that around 12:20 this morning, a white male came into the B Street 7-11 armed with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. He is described as being a white male with medium build, between 18-25 wearing a gray jacket and gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask, and black jeans.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

This suspect is believed to be armed.

White male

Medium build

18-25 years old

Wearing light gray jacked and hooded sweatshirt, wearing black face mask and black jeans.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a man shopping at the AM/PM on Heron Street was attempting to purchase cigarettes with a debit card. When his card was declined, the white male assaulted the store clerk and stole a pack of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

That suspect is described as a white male between 35-45, approximately 6’5” and 200 lbs, with a brown goatee, glasses, and wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

White male

35-45 years old

6’3”-6’5”

180-200 lbs

Brown goatee

Glasses, dark green hoodie, light blue jeans

Aberdeen Police do not believe the 2 incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to Aberdeen Police Department at 533-3180 or the tip line at 538-4450.