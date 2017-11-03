2 local Washington State Patrol Troopers among 39 newly sworn in

39 Washington State Patrol troopers were sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday.

This includes 2 troopers from our area from Elma, as well as 2 placements to the Hoquiam detachment office.

All troopers sworn in have completed over 1,000 hours of training to join the State Patrol.

“The 39 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation,” said Chief John Batiste. “Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol.”

Trooper Jared Ford of Elma and Trooper Austin Davis of Rochester were both sworn in. Davis will be one of 2 new troopers being placed at the Hoquiam office, along with Trooper Martin Hays of Kent. Ford was placed at the Shelton office.

The Washington State Patrol said in a release that the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift of Ellensburg following an anonymous vote by his classmates. The award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values which include: strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of the public.

In addition to this award, Chief Batiste presented six trooper cadets with awards.

These awards included:

Top Driving Award

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant improvement through each phase of drivers training.

Presented to Trooper Daniel L. Johnson; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios.

Presented to Trooper Karl A. Fenster; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training. In addition, this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency in control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching and use of force thought process.

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled from over 30 tests and quizzes during training. The class average GPA for the 108th Trooper Basic Training Class was 88%; Trooper Swift’s GPA was an impressive 95%.

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork.

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals, and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training. Trooper Swift demonstrated the necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and made extra efforts to continuously make improvements.

Name Number Final Assignment Home Town 1 Arata, Jack H. 1247 District 2 Bellevue Medina, WA 2 Ayala, Amanda C. 510 District 7 Monroe Olympia, WA 3 Beeck, David C. 858 District 1 Tacoma Tacoma, WA 4 Clark, Eric A. 915 District 2 Bellevue Tacoma, WA 5 Clark, Howard S. 1233 District 2 Bellevue Renton, WA 6 Coltrane, Trevor M. 537 District 5 Chehalis Washougal, WA 7 Dahl, Bjorn C. 1103 District 2 Bellevue Tacoma, WA 8 Davis, Austin D. 1229 District 8 Hoquiam Rochester, WA 9 Destito, Brendon M.R. 435 District 6 Okanogan Everett, WA 10 Effenberger, Matthew R. 1232 District 7 Monroe Snohomish, WA 11 Fenster, Karl A. 486 District 6 Ellensburg Normandy Park, WA 12 Ford, Jared A. 647 District 8 Shelton Elma, WA 13 Fox, Kelvin A. 502 District 6 Okanogan Covington, WA 14 Franich, Andrea L. 1234 District 1 Tacoma Puyallup 15 Genack, Kenneth M. 1239 District 3 Grandview Richland, WA 16 Haney, Erik T. 698 District 2 Bellevue Spanaway, WA 17 Hays, Martin F. 688 District 8 Hoquiam Kent, WA 18 Highfield, Kevin B. 1107 District 6 Okanogan Silverdale, WA 19 Jackson, Cole A. 371 District 1 Olympia Yelm, WA 20 Johnson, Daniel L. 345 District 1 Olympia Tumwater, WA 21 Kaelin, Tyler J. 1111 District 6 Basin Lacey, WA 22 Karnofski, Alexis M. 618 District 2 Bellevue Seattle, WA 23 Lilley, Jacob J. 400 District 2 Bellevue Puyallup, WA 24 Malagon-Salinas, Gustavo 1125 District 3 Grandview Vancouver, WA 25 Mendoza, Christopher P. 763 District 7 Bellingham Sedro Wooley, WA 26 Miller, Kaleb N. 350 District 8 Forks Olympia, WA 27 Mosqueda, Oscar A. 408 District 2 Bellevue Kirkland, WA 28 Moyer, Victoria J. 1003 District 7 Monroe Spokane, WA 29 Quintero, Edgar A. 829 District 8 Naselle Ridgefield, WA 30 Rasmussen, Michael A. 625 District 1 Tacoma Tacoma, WA 31 Rauch, Dawn A. 733 District 7 Monroe Bellingham, WA 32 Sacks, Briana M. 845 District 1 Tacoma Tacoma, WA 33 Sessions, Michael R. 990 District 5 Chehalis Olympia, WA 34 Smith, David A. 427 District 2 Bellevue SeaTac, WA 35 Swanson, Kelly L. 836 District 8 Naselle Longview, WA 36 Swift, Logan A. 581 District 6 Ellensburg Ellensburg, WA 37 Tippins, Margaret L. 701 District 6 Ellensburg Lynden, WA 38 Valentine, Michael C. 701 District 6 Basin Othello, WA 39 Williams, Chadwick S. 975 District 3 Grandview Shelton, WA