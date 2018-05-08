2 local LEOs up for Aberdeen Police Chief role

The City of Aberdeen has narrowed their search for a new Police Chief down to 2, and they are both local.

The City has officially announced that after listing the position of Police Chief, their search has brought 2 candidates with local connections, and are opening up an opportunity for the community to meet them.

The City issued a release saying that Aberdeen Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Darst and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate are the 2 candidates in the running for the position.

KXRO learned that the City interviewed 4 candidates last week for the position, all with local ties, before narrowing the field.

The City will hold a forum on Sunday, May 13 at the Rotary Log Pavilion to provide an opportunity for residents to meet and greet both men and learn about their plans for the department.

Location: Rotary Log Pavilion

1401 Sargent Blvd. Aberdeen, WA 98520

Date: Sunday, May 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 P.M- 3:30 P.M

The office has gone unfilled since the retirement of Chief Bob Torgerson in July of 2017.