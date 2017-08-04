2 Hoquiam motorcycle riders airlifted to Harborview
By KXRO News
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 7:31 PM

A 65 year old Hoquiam man and a 50 year old Hoquiam woman were sent to the hospital on Friday after their motorcycle left the road.

The tells KXRO that both local residents were on a 1997 Honda motorcycle, heading north approximately 9 miles north of Hoquiam on Highway 101.

According to the police report, the motorcycle hit an oil slick in the road, causing the bike ride leave the road and I to the bushes.

Both Hoquiam riders were ejected.

The riders were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The road was blocked for almost 4 hours.

