2 Hoquiam motorcycle riders airlifted to Harborview

A 65 year old Hoquiam man and a 50 year old Hoquiam woman were sent to the hospital on Friday after their motorcycle left the road.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that both local residents were on a 1997 Honda motorcycle, heading north approximately 9 miles north of Hoquiam on Highway 101.

According to the police report, the motorcycle hit an oil slick in the road, causing the bike ride leave the road and I to the bushes.

Both Hoquiam riders were ejected.

The riders were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The road was blocked for almost 4 hours.