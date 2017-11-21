2 more fishing records come out of Westport

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that two state sport fish records recently fell during one weekend.

According to a release, a new state record was set by Mike Benoit, of Gig Harbor. Fishing out of Westport, Benoit came home with the largest opah caught off the Washington Coast at 37.98 lb fish and 32.5 inches.

The new record exceeded the previous opah record by more than two pounds. That record was held by Jim Watson on a fish caught 45 miles off the coast of Washington.

Erik Holcomb of Lynden also set a new state record for the largest blue shark.

Also fishing out of Westport, the 49.50 pound fish measured 71 inches.

The new record exceeded the previous blue shark record by almost 22 pounds. That record was held by Zachary Jackson on a fish caught 57 miles off the coast of Washington.

Both men were live bait fishing with anchovies.

Currently, Grays Harbor and Pacific County hold 19 of the state fishing records.

FISH RECORD ANGLER LOCATION DATE Dolphinfish 16.27 lbs Albert DaSilva Pacific Ocean, Pacific County 1-Aug-13 Pacific Hake 4.06 lbs Samir Haj Westport, Grays Harbor County 30-Jul-13 Yellowtail Jack 20.50 lbs Jason MacKenzie Westport, Grays Harbor County 27-Aug-11 Striped Marlin 134 lbs Phil Wolff Westport 2-Sep-05 Opah 37.98 lbs Mike Benoit Westport, Grays Harbor County 23-Sep-17 Black Rockfish 10.72 lbs Steven Charles Orr Ilwaco, Pacific County 15-May-16 Blue Rockfish 4.84 lbs Chris McMillin Westport 2-Jul-11 Yellow Rockfish 7.38 lbs Ken Culver Westport 15-Sep-92 Sablefish 30.00 lbs Jeff Rudolph Westport 28-Jun-94 Chum Salmon(Saltwater) 25.26 lbs Fred Dockendorf Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County 7-Aug-01 Chum Salmon 25.97 lbs Johnny Wilson Satsop River, Grays Harbor County 19-Oct-97 Coho Salmon 25.27 lbs Brad Wilson Quinault River 11-Nov-01 Blue Shark 49.50 lbs Erik Holcomb Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County 24-Sep-17 North Pacific Spiny Dogfish 20.25 lbs Roger Petersen Middle Bank, Island County 22-May-98 Sixgill Shark 220.0 lbs Jim Haines Gedney Island 30-Jan-91 Striped Surfperch 2.27 lbs Chris Otte Westport, Grays Harbor County 28-Jul-16 Albacore Tuna 52.00 lbs Kurt Strickland Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County 1-Oct-97 Pacific Bluefin Tuna 39.20 lbs Sam Ellinger Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County 28-Sep-14 Pacific Bluefin Tuna 39.20 lbs Sam Ellinger Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County 28-Sep-14

A complete list of Washington’s sport fishing records is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/records/