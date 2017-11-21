2 more fishing records come out of Westport

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that two state sport fish records recently fell during one weekend.
According to a release, a new state record was set by Mike Benoit, of Gig Harbor. Fishing out of Westport, Benoit came home with the largest opah caught off the Washington Coast at 37.98 lb fish and 32.5 inches.
The new record exceeded the previous opah record by more than two pounds. That record was held by Jim Watson on a fish caught 45 miles off the coast of Washington.
Erik Holcomb of Lynden also set a new state record for the largest blue shark.
Also fishing out of Westport, the 49.50 pound fish measured 71 inches.
The new record exceeded the previous blue shark record by almost 22 pounds. That record was held by Zachary Jackson on a fish caught 57 miles off the coast of Washington.
Both men were live bait fishing with anchovies.
Currently, Grays Harbor and Pacific County hold 19 of the state fishing records.
|FISH
|RECORD
|ANGLER
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Dolphinfish
|16.27 lbs
|Albert DaSilva
|Pacific Ocean, Pacific County
|1-Aug-13
|Pacific Hake
|4.06 lbs
|Samir Haj
|Westport, Grays Harbor County
|30-Jul-13
|Yellowtail Jack
|20.50 lbs
|Jason MacKenzie
|Westport, Grays Harbor County
|27-Aug-11
|Striped Marlin
|134 lbs
|Phil Wolff
|Westport
|2-Sep-05
|Opah
|37.98 lbs
|Mike Benoit
|Westport, Grays Harbor County
|23-Sep-17
|Black Rockfish
|10.72 lbs
|Steven Charles Orr
|Ilwaco, Pacific County
|15-May-16
|Blue Rockfish
|4.84 lbs
|Chris McMillin
|Westport
|2-Jul-11
|Yellow Rockfish
|7.38 lbs
|Ken Culver
|Westport
|15-Sep-92
|Sablefish
|30.00 lbs
|Jeff Rudolph
|Westport
|28-Jun-94
|Chum Salmon(Saltwater)
|25.26 lbs
|Fred Dockendorf
|Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County
|7-Aug-01
|Chum Salmon
|25.97 lbs
|Johnny Wilson
|Satsop River, Grays Harbor County
|19-Oct-97
|Coho Salmon
|25.27 lbs
|Brad Wilson
|Quinault River
|11-Nov-01
|Blue Shark
|49.50 lbs
|Erik Holcomb
|Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County
|24-Sep-17
|North Pacific Spiny Dogfish
|20.25 lbs
|Roger Petersen
|Middle Bank, Island County
|22-May-98
|Sixgill Shark
|220.0 lbs
|Jim Haines
|Gedney Island
|30-Jan-91
|Striped Surfperch
|2.27 lbs
|Chris Otte
|Westport, Grays Harbor County
|28-Jul-16
|Albacore Tuna
|52.00 lbs
|Kurt Strickland
|Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County
|1-Oct-97
|Pacific Bluefin Tuna
|39.20 lbs
|Sam Ellinger
|Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County
|28-Sep-14
|Pacific Bluefin Tuna
|39.20 lbs
|Sam Ellinger
|Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor County
|28-Sep-14
A complete list of Washington’s sport fishing records is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/records/