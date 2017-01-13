2 final design options coming to residents for Gateway Center project

The upcoming design charrette for the Gateway Center project will feature multiple designs, including one with a portion of the Selmer’s Building.

In a release, planners announced that the final community design charrette meeting will be held January 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Rotary Log Pavilion.

At this meeting, two final design concepts for the proposed enterprise and visitor center.

Coates Design worked with local architect Bob Ford on the initial design options, using input from the community.

Following concern about the removal of the former Selmer’s building to make way for the project, additional estimates were made to assess the costs involved in using a portion of the façade in the final designs.

Initial estimates showed that the cost of retaining the building would be in the $1-2 million range. Following studies to use the façade, Mayor Erik Larson says that the expected cost decreased.

The study showed that demolition of the site, including management of hazardous materials, came in at $305,902. If the engineers were to salvage the most structurally sound wall of the façade, it would cost an additional $546,680.

This cost does not include additional design and engineering time required to incorporate the façade into the final structure.

At the January 19 meeting, two design concepts will be presented for the public to rank, including the design ranked by community members at a December 1 meeting and another incorporating the Selmer’s façade.

The final community design charrette will be held on January 19, from 5:30 – 7:30 at the Rotary Log Pavilion at 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen.

“For those unable to attend the meeting, another survey will again be launched to “gather the most possible countywide community input into the final design concepts. That input will be incorporated with previous community feedback and reviewed to identify a final design that can be used to begin securing important funding as well as recruit potential tenants for the building.”

Those results will be shared with the community in February.