2 die after boat capsizes off Westport jetty

The Coast Guard were called for a capsized boat off the Westport jetty this weekend.

Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor responded Sunday afternoon while an air crew was sent from Air Station Astoria.

Reports said that an aluminum boat flipped and at least one person was in the water with a life jacket.

The Coast Guard was joined by the Westport Police, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, as well as locals on scene as they unsuccessfully attempted to recover the people from the boat.

2 bodies were eventually pulled from the water during the search.

Both mariners were positively identified and next of kin have been notified.