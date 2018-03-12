$2.5 million will assist in planning for North Shore Levee

As the recent Legislative Session came to a close, the approval of the 2018 supplemental capital budget includes $2.5 million for the Aberdeen-Hoquiam North Shore Levee project.

These funds will combine with $2.1 million that was previously funded by the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority. The $4.6 million in State funding will go towards completing design and permitting.

Design is scheduled to be complete in 2019, and additional funding will be requested in the 2019-2021 capital budget for construction.

In a release, leadership from both cities spoke out in appreciation for the inclusion of the project in the capital budget.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson said, “I am very thankful for the Legislature’s continued support for the North Shore Levee and other important infrastructure projects in both Aberdeen and Hoquiam, as well as the rest of Grays Harbor. We are a community worth investing in and the legislature continues to acknowledge this fact.”

Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff stated, “We are ecstatic to know that the Legislature believes in this project enough to allocate the amount they did. Our sincere thanks to them and specifically to Rep. Brian Blake for championing our area at such a high degree of success.”

The North Shore Levee project will build 5.7 miles of levee between the Wishkah and Hoquiam Rivers to protect against coastal flood events, and provide updates to the stormwater pump systems to improve drainage.

Once the Levee is constructed and accredited, over 3,100 properties in Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be removed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA).

These properties will no longer be subject to National Flood Insurance rates that are costing the community millions each year.

Representative Brian Blake, who made the capital budget request, stated “It’s a win-win, really, for everybody, and it will benefit Grays Harbor well into the future.”

FEMA issued a preliminary approval for the proposed mapping change in October 2017 through a Conditional Letter of Map Revision.

To learn more about flood relief work in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, please visit www.ezview.wa.gov/aberdeenfloodrelief.