19th District Representative forum featured 2 candidates in attendance

In the first of 3 Pacific County candidate forums this week, 19th District Representative Brian Blake and candidate Erin Frasier spoke about their thoughts on a number of issues that could impact the area.

The group Willapa Bay Resistance put on the event on Monday at the Raymond Theatre, inviting all candidates for 19th District Representative. Candidate Joel McEntire was unable to attend as the enlisted Marine was recently deployed to Kuwait. McEntire sent a statement to the organizers that was read to the crowd. 19th District Representative Jim Walsh and candidate David Parsons did not attend.

Approximately 50 people in the audience heard questions to the 2 candidates in attendance related to a number of topics, including topics such as; possible plans on introducing legislation to stop the use of private prisons in the state, moving the state to a progressive tax system, enacting further gun control, preparing the coast for climate change, and providing single-payer healthcare.

Following the regular debate, questions were also received by audience members.

There are 2 other candidate forums this week at the Raymond Theatre.

On Wednesday, July 18 starting at 6pm, a forum with Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McLain and challengers Pam Nogueira Maneman and Eric Weston is scheduled, followed by questions for Sheriff Scott Johnson and challengers Robin Souvenir and Sean Eastham at 7pm.

On Thursday, July 19, also starting at 6pm, will be a candidate forum for Pacific County Commissioner candidates Michael “Hawk” Runyon, Todd Stephens, and Pebbles Keller Williams.

Admission is free for both upcoming events.