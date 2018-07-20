18 day voting period starts today

Ballots are out in Grays Harbor and Pacific County.

Grays Harbor County Auditor Chris Thomas tells KXRO that 41,800 ballots were mailed out to Grays Harbor voters and should be in mailboxes by today.

This does not include 70 ballots already mailed out to Grays Harbor residents living overseas or serving in the U.S. Military.

Thomas reminds residents that, due to an effort by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Governor Jay Inslee, you will not need a stamp for this election.

All ballots mailed out for this primary and general elections will have prepaid postage. Funding from both the Secretary of State’s Office and the Governor’s office provided a $18,000 grant to Grays Harbor to cover the costs of postage for the elections. The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s office contributed an additional $8,000 to print envelopes for the prepaid postage.

This is a primary election includes federal, state and countywide elected offices on the ballot and Thomas says that based on similar elections over the last few years he anticipates around 32% of the ballots to be returned.

“It’s important to participate and have your voice be heard. If you don’t vote you’re letting someone else decide for you. Vote early and participate.”

There are some visual changes to the ballots this year as this is the first election using an updated ballot design system called Clear Ballot. The new ballots will no longer have the square to fill in but will have an oval. Thomas says that otherwise the ballot will look virtually the same.

In addition to prepaid postage, drop boxes are available throughout Grays Harbor, including two new drop boxes at the Westport and Oakville city halls. These two boxes are currently in the process of being installed and should be open shortly to receive ballots.

A 24 hour ballot drop box will be available starting July 20, 2018 through 8:00 pm on Election Night at the following locations: Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office (AVU is available only at this location) 100 W Broadway Ave Ste 2, Montesano, WA 98563 Grays Harbor YMCA 2500 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam, WA Elma City Hall 202 West Main St., Elma WA Ocean Shores Convention Center 120 W Chance Ala Mer Ave, Ocean Shores, WA Election Day drop-off locations are listed below. They are open from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm election day only. McCleary VFW 158 Summit Rd, McCleary, WA Montesano Auditor’s Office 100 W Broadway, Suite 2, Montesano, WA Oakville Methodist Church 204 E Harris, Oakville, WA Westport Timberland Library 506 N Montesano St, Westport, WA

Ballots will be received until 8pm on August 7th primary Election Day at the election drop boxes and drop sites. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before August 7th.