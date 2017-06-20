17 year old arrested for burglary and obstruction while drunk

A drunk teenager allegedly stole a computer from a business in Aberdeen before being arrested

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that shortly after 4am on Monday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue after a resident found a light on in their garage. Officers found a door open and evidence that someone had been inside.

An officer in the area found a 17 year old Aberdeen boy walking down the road, carrying a computer. The teen said that it was given to him by a friend, but when questioned further, he dropped the computer and ran from the scene, running back towards the officers investigating the home burglary.

Officers tracked the teen to a home in the 300 block of Conger Street. During this time, Grays Harbor 911 told officers that a door had been kicked in at Aberdeen Honda, and it was found that a computer had been stolen.

Officers, with permission, entered the home on Conger and found the teen hiding inside. They tell KXRO that he smelled of alcohol.

During the investigation, the teen told officers that he had stolen food from the garage.

He was taken to the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Facility and booked for Residential Burglary, Burglary 2nd Degree, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Minor in Possession/Consumption of Alcohol.