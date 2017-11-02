17% of local voters have turned out for the General Election

As of November 1st, only around 17% of voters have returned their ballot.

In an update from the Grays Harbor County Elections office, they say that of the over 41,000 ballots sent out by October 20, only around 7,000 have returned after 12 days of the 18 day voting period.

With approximately 100 items on the ballot, including advisory votes, local races, and fire levies, all of Grays Harbor should have received a ballot.

In a similar election 4 years ago when many of the same offices would be included, over 48% of voters participated. Over 45% turned out in 2015.

Voter turnout by city and race is not known at this time, only the overall turnout.

Voters have until November 7 to mail in their ballot or drop it off at a drop box in Hoquiam, Montesano, or Elma.