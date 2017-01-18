15 year old pedestrian and Aberdeen Police vehicle collide

The Aberdeen Police Department says that a 15 year old was not injured following an accident late Tuesday night in Aberdeen.

According to APD, an officer was driving his patrol vehicle on 1st Street when the teenager ran into a crosswalk and collided with the police vehicle.

Lt. C. J. Chastain tells KXRO that the teenager and his father had been walking on the sidewalk before using the crosswalk. APD says that it was raining heavily and the teenager was wearing dark clothing with “light accents around his shoulders and head”.

“When the officer saw the teenager running into the left side of his lane, the officer braked hard and steered to the right attempting to avoid a collision. The teenager struck the driver’s side front quarter panel (in front of the tire), spun around and went to the ground. He then jumped back up under his own power, telling the officer he was “okay”. “

The Aberdeen Fire Department was called to the scene as a precaution to check the teenager, who reported some soreness but declined transport to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The Aberdeen Police Department reminds pedestrians and drivers to be extra cautions, especially during inclement weather of winter and early spring months. If walking, it is best to wear reflectorized or bright clothing, for extra visibility.