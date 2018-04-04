14th Annual Poggie Club Fishing Derby on April 21

Failor Lake will open this month for a kids-only fishing derby.

The lake, 9 miles north of Hoquiam on Highway 101, will be open on Saturday, April 21 from 8-11am for the derby.

Trout, and other game fish, will be available for fishing to children ages 14 years and younger.

The 14th annual derby is hosted by the Grays Harbor Poggie Club.

The Poggie club says that in addition to the 100 3 pound or larger trout that the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife planted in the lake in March, they have also planted “hundreds of 3-5 pound trout”.

“It’s huge fun for the kids and also the parents and grandparents that help the kids with their catch. Every kid that registers gets a prize.”

The volunteer club announced that that Grays Harbor Guide Association volunteered “a minimum of 6 boats and guides” for the kids derby for children that don’t have an opportunity to fish from a boat.

Following the derby, opening the season, Failor Lake will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland lake trout opener on April 28.