140 acres at the Satsop Business Park will be rezoned

At their Monday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners voted to accept a recommendation to rezone 140 acres at the northwest edge of the business park from General Development 5 to now be labeled as Satsop Development District and Satsop Multi-Use District.

A public hearing was held on September 19 regarding the rezone.

The request was made by the Port of Grays Harbor, who operates the Satsop Business Park, saying that this will move the land they own into the same zoning as other portions of the park.

Commissioner Wes Cormier recused himself from the discussion and vote, as he has property adjacent to the land.

Alissa Shay, Manager of Business Development at the park said that the property was originally purchased from Weyerhaeuser by the Public Development Authority, who formerly ran the park, in 2012 in order to have a large portion of land available if a developer was interested.

Shay says that there are no current plans for the land, but this change would make it more available.

Included in the plans for the rezone, Shay stated that the Port of Grays Harbor planned to include a buffer area between any development and Keys Road West as a way to mitigate noise and view.

Numerous residents who live near the proposed location submitted letters opposing the change in zoning.

Multiple families submitting the same letter, saying that they enjoy the area because of the “solitude and country lifestyle” but state that they felt like they were “constantly under attack by those who would destroy this by building industrial sites close to our neighborhood”.

The letter adds, “Living here in this somewhat peaceful rural setting and raising our family has always been our dream. Any industrial development on this parcel will directly affect our quality of life and potentially our health.”

In a closing, the letters state that “the old nuclear plant site is basically a bone yard with not much if anything going on…that is where any future industrial development needs to happen.”

The rezone was recommended by Jane Hewitt of Grays Harbor County Planning and approved unanimously by Commissioners Randy Ross and Vickie Raines.