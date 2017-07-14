12 of 13 newly hired local nurses are GHC graduates

Nursing students from Grays Harbor College went from graduation to local employment.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced that they recently filled 13 RN positions at the public hospital, and 12 of those came directly from the Grays Harbor College.

Grays Harbor College offers a 2 year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Registered Nursing that leads to being fully licensed as a Registered Nurse. The college states that the current program has been operating since 1986, although they offered a practical nursing certificate prior.

“Grays Harbor College has been a huge asset to our organization and 12 of the new nurses are coming directly from their campus,” says Melanie Brandt, CNO at Grays Harbor Community Hospital. “We look forward to training and working with these new RN’s as they help care for their community.”

The hospital stated that “Due to reformed initiatives increasing emphasis on primary care, prevention, wellness and chronic disease as well as the growth for community-based care, jobs for nurses are abundant in our region and many others.”

The college will be accepting applications for their Fall 2018 program starting on October 1, 2017, with a deadline for submission of March 1, 2018 by 4:30pm.

They say that students should be aware that;

“Certified Nursing Assistant will be a new requirement for admission to the Nursing Program starting Fall Qtr 2018.”

A program information session will be held on the college campus Tuesday, August 8th at 12:30pm in SIB classroom 4146.