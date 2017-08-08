Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain return to Aberdeen

The Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain are back in Washington, and will return to Grays Harbor in September.

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport released a schedule for the tall ships as they travel through the state.

First on the schedule, the Lady will be visiting the Center for Wooden Boats in Seattle before joining the Chieftain on a tour of cities along the coast.

This includes a Solar Eclipse Sail in Edmonds on August 21 for the first total solar eclipse in almost 40 years.

Both ships will return to their home at Seaport Landing in Aberdeen September 15-20.

The ships will end their visit back to Washington in Ilwaco, where they will stay until September 24, before both ships continue their trips up and down the coast providing educational sails.



SEATTLE: August 11 – 13 (Lady Only)

Center for Wooden Boats, 1010 Valley Street, Lake Union

For Seattle events & tickets, click here.

EVERETT: August 16 – 17

Port of Everett, 1726 West Marine Drive

For Everett events & tickets, click here.

EDMONDS: August 19 – 21

Port of Edmonds, 336 Admiral Way, J Dock and I Dock

*Solar Eclipse Sail tickets available on Hawaiian Chieftain*

For Edmonds events & tickets, click here.

PORT LUDLOW: August 23 – 27

Port Ludlow Marina, 1 Heron Rd

For Port Ludlow events & tickets, click here.

OLYMPIA: August 30 – September 4th

Port Plaza Dock, 704 Columbia Street NW

For Olympia events & tickets, click here.

KIRKLAND: September 7 – 11

Carillon Point Marina, 2150 Carillon Point

For Kirkland events & tickets, click here.

ABERDEEN: September 15 – 20

Seaport Landing, 500 N Custer St.

For Aberdeen events & tickets, click here.

ILWACO: September 22 – 24

Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Avenue

For Ilwaco events & tickets, click here.

For more information, contact the Historical Seaport at 360-532-8611 or email media@historicalseaport.org.

Photo edited by KXRO