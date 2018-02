Over 1,000 PUD customers lost power last night for about five hours.

The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO at about 8:30pm last night that power was knocked out in the Grayland and Tokeland area due to a mechanical failure.

They say the failure caused a downed transmission line.

According to the PUD just before 2:00am this morning, power had been restored to the over 1,000 customers after crews repaired the downed line.