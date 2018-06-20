10 year old on bike hit by vehicle in Hoquiam

A 10 year old boy in Hoquiam was hit by a vehicle, but he will be ok.

According to the Hoquiam Police Department, they were called along with the Hoquiam Fire Department after a 2007 Dodge Durango struck a 10 year old boy on a bicycle at 3rd & K Streets.

According to the report, the boy had been riding a bicycle east on 3rd, riding through a stop sign and into the path of the Durango driven by a 36 year old Ocean Shores woman.

HPD says that the woman was driving the speed limit and slammed on her brakes, but struck the bike, throwing the boy to the ground.

The 10 year old suffered two fractures and was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital where he was fitted with a cast.

HPD says that the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time, and they remind parents that helmets are required for anyone under the age of 18 riding a bicycle in Hoquiam.