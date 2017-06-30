10 digit dialing for local calls is coming July 29

Grays Harbor and Pacific County are getting a new area code in August, as the Utilities and Transportation Commission in May of 2016 approved the plan to implement 564 as the newest area code in western Washington.

Verizon Wireless has warned customers that beginning July 29, 2017, if you have a 206, 253, 360 or 425 area code, residents will be required to add a 1 for all calls.

In 2015, the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission projected that 360 would exhaust the available numbers. That year, that projection was moved to 2018.

The UTC says that the plan was suspended for over a decade; however, now the projections are imminent.

Following the change, if you don’t use the new number system, calls will not be completed and a recording will instruct you to hang up and dial again.

Currently the 360 area code covers all of Coastal Washington, but as early as 1999 the discussion began on the expanding amount of phone numbers creating a need for another area code for all of Western Washington. Instead of splitting 360, instead they will create the new area code and overlay it on the region. This will prevent residents from having to change phone numbers, and only will apply to those who start a new line.

Our area is the first impacted, as 360 will be overlapped by the new number in the fall of 2017.

This new area code in the same area will require all residents to dial the area code and the number for every call, even locally.

Your phone number, the price of a call, coverage area , and numbers such as 911 will not be changed, and calls that are now considered local will remain local calls, “regardless of the number of digits entered”.

Beginning August 28, 2017, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the 564 area code. If you have a 564 area code, you must enter the area code and 7-digit phone number on all calls or the call won’t be completed.

In 2015, the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission projected that 360 would exhaust the available numbers. That year, that projection was moved to 2018.

The UTC says that the plan was suspended for over a decade; however, now the projections are imminent.

The plan is set to overlay 564 over the existing 360, 206, 253, and 425 area codes already in place.

Washington State Number Plan Area (NPA) Exhaust Projections

Washington area code exhaust projections by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Numbering Plan Administrator

AREA CODE 2015 EXHAUST PROJECTION 2016 EXHAUST PROJECTION 206 2029 2027 253 2040 2046 360 2019* 2018* 425 2037 2040 509 2024 2025

Area code exhaust projections are calculated by the FCC’s North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). Communication service providers submit anticipated number resource use twice a year to the FCC. Those projections are calculated and then dates released by the FCC on when an area code will run out of numbers.